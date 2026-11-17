TUCSON, Ariz. — A self-described investigator has claimed that a friend of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, received a new Bitcoin ransom demand. Law enforcement has not confirmed the claim.

Jonathan Lee Riches, who describes himself as an "Investigative Reporter" on X and has been posting about the case, made the claim in a social media post on Sunday.

"Friend of Nancy Guthrie (Lauren Serpa) received a Bitcoin ransom demand a few hours ago. FBI getting notified," Riches wrote.

Neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department nor the FBI had publicly confirmed any new ransom demand. Hindustan Times, which reported the post, said it could not independently verify the claim.

Earlier note to neighbor

Lauren Serpa, Nancy Guthrie's neighbor, has previously said she received a ransom note. In a social media post, she said that message claimed Nancy was alive in Mexico and directed her to send Bitcoin to a digital wallet. She said she reported it to the sheriff's department.

It was not clear whether the latest claimed demand was connected to the earlier message.

Past notes ruled not credible

Investigators have dealt with a number of ransom messages since Nancy Guthrie disappeared, many of them sent to news outlets.

In the most recent publicly disclosed case, the sheriff's department said a joint task force with the FBI was made aware on Sept. 28 of a new possible ransom text message. Authorities later said they investigated it and found it was not credible.

Shortly after Nancy disappeared, her family received two notes, sent to Tucson media outlets, that investigators believed might be credible. The FBI tried to trace their origin. The first demanded cryptocurrency for her return. The second, according to sources familiar with the investigation who spoke to ABC News, claimed she had died shortly after she was abducted.

In August, the sheriff's department addressed reports of an anonymous tip passed to a group in Mexico. "At this time, there is no indication they are connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," the department said.

Family's pleas

Savannah Guthrie has repeatedly appealed for information about her mother.

In a Feb. 7 Instagram post, shortly after the second note was received, she addressed whoever was holding her mother. "We received your message and we understand," she said. "We beg you now to return our mother to us."

On Nov. 1, marking nine months since her mother went missing, she made another public plea, urging anyone with information to "tell us what you know."

What's known about the case

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on the evening of Jan. 31. Her family reported her missing on Feb. 1.

Authorities have treated her disappearance as a kidnapping. Investigators said a security camera was missing from the front of her home, and DNA testing confirmed that blood found on the front porch was hers.

More than nine months later, no suspect or person of interest has been publicly named. The sheriff's department has said investigators are working with laboratories to advance DNA analysis, including meeting with scientists in Florida, in hopes of moving the case forward.

Warnings about scams

High-profile missing-person cases often attract hoaxes and extortion attempts from people seeking money or attention. Authorities have generally urged the public to report any ransom demands or tips directly to law enforcement rather than sharing them online.

Anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.