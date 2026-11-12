TUCSON, Ariz. — More than nine months after Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Arizona home, a retired homicide detective says investigators are putting too much faith in DNA evidence.

Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on the evening of Jan. 31. Her family reported her missing on Feb. 1. No suspect has been named.

Detective questions focus on DNA

In an interview with NewsNation's Ashleigh Banfield published Nov. 9, retired homicide detective Chris McDonough questioned how investigators are handling the case. McDonough hosts the program "The Interview Room."

Banfield said she was frustrated by the emphasis on unidentified male DNA found in the home. The sample is mixed and has undergone extensive testing.

"One thing that kind of makes me crazy about this case is that so much faith has gone into this unknown male DNA," Banfield said. "Could have been the FedEx guy. We're putting so much into something we don't even know is the thing, is the guy."

McDonough agreed. "I think the sheriff has put way too much emphasis on technology," he said.

He said detectives should return to traditional investigative methods. "You need to get to fundamentals, and you need to talk to people," McDonough said. "You need to learn about the victim. You need to learn about their circle of influence."

The two also criticized the handling of the case by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is leading the investigation.

Profiler suggests abductor may know family

Days earlier, retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente suggested that the person responsible may have had contact with Nancy Guthrie or her family before the abduction.

Speaking on a Fox News podcast hosted by Donna Rotunno on Nov. 5, Clemente said the abductor could have been "somebody who came to work on Nancy's home." He urged the family to review the previous five to 10 years of Nancy's life and retrace her steps to identify possible connections.

Investigation continues

Investigators have not confirmed Nancy Guthrie's death and continue to treat the case as active. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are both involved.

Since early May, the FBI has been analyzing mixed DNA from the home, including a hair sample. The sheriff's department said recently that it is "continuing to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis," including a trip to Florida to meet with laboratory scientists.

Investigators confirmed earlier that bloodstains were found at or near the entrance of the home and that DNA testing showed the blood belonged to Nancy Guthrie.

Authorities have released photos and video of a masked suspect on her front porch, a figure many online have nicknamed "Porch Guy." In July, the sheriff's department released ransom notes and asked the public to help identify the writer. In late September, authorities said they were looking into a possible new ransom note.

"We want to remind the public that no tip is too small," the sheriff's department said.

Family's plea

Savannah Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to an arrest, in addition to other reward money.

On Nov. 1, marking nine months since her mother disappeared, Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional message on Instagram, along with a drawing by her daughter that read, "I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy."

"The world goes on, things appear 'normal' — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it's not and it never will be," she wrote. "We ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward."

Savannah Guthrie stepped away from her broadcasting duties after her mother disappeared, including coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, and returned to NBC News on April 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.