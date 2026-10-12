Missing Melbourne Hiker Jordan Yap Found Dead in Peru's Remote Andes Weeks After Vanishing on Solo Trek

LIMA, Peru — An Australian hiker who disappeared during a solo trek through one of Peru's most remote mountain ranges has been found dead, ending a weekslong search that drew rescue teams, police and drones to the high Andes.

Jordan Yap, 30, of Melbourne, was reported missing last month after he failed to return from a planned 10-day hike in the Cordillera Huayhuash, a rugged range in Peru's Áncash region known for its glaciers, high passes and isolated trails.

Friends announced his death on a social media page set up to support the search.

"With a heavy heart we are so sorry to tell you Jordan has been found, and he did not survive," the statement said. "Please remember Jordan as the vibrant man he was, and for the immense joy he brought to so many people's lives."

Local authorities notified Yap's family and friends that his body had been found in the area of the Mitucocha Lagoon, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp. The high-altitude lake sits at about 4,270 meters, or roughly 14,000 feet, above sea level in central Peru.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed it was providing consular assistance to the family of an Australian who died in Peru.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family at this difficult time," a department spokesperson said.

A trek planned for more than a year

Yap left his hostel in the city of Huaraz, a popular base for trekkers in the Peruvian Andes, on Sept. 14 to begin the Huayhuash circuit, a demanding route that typically takes about 10 days to complete.

He was expected to return to Huaraz on Sept. 23 to collect his belongings before traveling to Lima and boarding a flight to the southern city of Cusco the following day.

When he failed to check into his hotel and missed his flight, his family raised the alarm and reported him missing.

Friends said Yap had been planning the trip for more than a year and had recently bought a GPS watch with offline maps to help guide him through the remote terrain. He had, however, misplaced his satellite beacon before setting out on the trek.

His father, Vinh Dao, had told the ABC that Yap was an experienced hiker but that the Peru trip was one of his first solo journeys.

His friend Kevin Nguyen said last month that Yap's last contact with family and friends came on Sept. 14, before he set off.

"I know Jordan likes to orienteer and navigate and he's quite an adventurer himself, so I wouldn't be surprised if he tried an alternative route," Nguyen said at the time.

Search hampered by weather

Yap's family hired Socorro Andino Peruano, a private Peruvian mountain rescue organization, to help search for him.

Rescue teams carried out a wide sweep of the area, working alongside Peru's high-mountain police unit. In late September, a team of 12 rescuers conducted a reconnaissance flight near a pass at about 4,665 meters and searched on foot across other sections of the circuit, while drone operators scanned valleys and slopes from the air.

The search was temporarily suspended at the end of September because of worsening weather and electrical storms in the region, according to Socorro Andino Peruano, before operations later resumed.

Friends and family also launched a fundraising campaign to help pay for search operations, travel costs for relatives flying to Peru and coordination with local police and the Australian Embassy. Hundreds of people donated to the effort.

The Australian Embassy in Peru had been assisting the family throughout the search.

A beautiful but dangerous route

The Cordillera Huayhuash is regarded as one of the world's most spectacular trekking destinations, drawing hikers from around the globe to its turquoise lakes and jagged, snow-covered peaks.

But the circuit is also physically demanding and isolated. Much of the route lies above 4,000 meters, where altitude sickness, sudden storms and freezing temperatures pose serious risks. Mobile phone coverage is limited or nonexistent in many areas, making it difficult for hikers to call for help in an emergency.

Mountain safety experts generally advise trekkers in remote high-altitude areas to travel with a guide or companion, carry a satellite communication device and leave a detailed itinerary with friends or family.

Remembered by loved ones

Yap's friends described him as a joyful and adventurous person who loved the outdoors. Photos shared during the search showed him on previous hiking trips, including a climb of Mount Kosciuszko, Australia's highest peak, with friends.

In their statement announcing his death, his friends asked the public to remember the happiness he brought to the people around him.

Peruvian authorities had not released further details about the circumstances of Yap's death as of Sunday. Arrangements to return his body to Australia were expected to be coordinated with the help of consular officials.