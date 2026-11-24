TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly 10 months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home, a retired FBI agent is questioning why some of the missing woman's friends have reportedly declined to speak publicly. The investigation still has no named suspect.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona. She was last seen there on Jan. 31, 2026.

Former agent raises concerns

The new scrutiny came in a television interview. Retired FBI agent Maureen O'Connell spoke with NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin on Nov. 16. Her concern is that discouraging friends from speaking could limit useful information. Her comments are an outside expert's view, not an official finding.

Some of Nancy Guthrie's friends have reportedly stayed silent at the family's request. According to Entin, those friends said they were "staying quiet out of respect for the family's wishes."

Entin offered another explanation. He suggested that intense scrutiny and negative reactions could make ordinary family members reluctant to speak publicly. Entin also described the investigation as lacking a major public breakthrough as of Nov. 16.

Law enforcement has not suggested that friends or relatives are involved in the disappearance. Decisions about whether to speak publicly are personal.

What investigators know

Authorities believe Guthrie was taken from her home. In the early days of the case, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, whose department leads the investigation, said officials did not believe Guthrie simply wandered away but that she was taken by force.

The timeline from that night has been closely examined. At 1:47 a.m., Guthrie's doorbell camera disconnected. Minutes later, at 2:28 a.m., her pacemaker disconnected from its app.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department are involved, and authorities have released images of a masked individual believed to be connected to the case. The investigation has also drawn attention to video of an armed, masked person tampering with the doorbell camera at the Tucson home.

Ransom notes and DNA

The case has been complicated by ransom claims. Federal investigators deemed three ransom notes that surfaced in media reports to be fake, an FBI official told Reuters in late June. In early November, authorities said they investigated a new possible ransom note and found it not to be credible.

Investigators are still pressing on with forensic work. They are continuing DNA analysis and pursuing leads, and some DNA recovered from Guthrie's home has not been matched. Department officials said Nancy Guthrie Task Force members traveled to Florida to meet lab scientists on DNA work and other ways to move the case forward.

Reward and family pleas

The family has offered a large reward. Savannah Guthrie announced a $1 million reward for information leading to an arrest. The FBI has also offered a separate reward.

Savannah Guthrie has repeatedly asked the public for help. On Nov. 1, nine months after her mother's disappearance, she made another plea for information in the case.

No suspect named

Despite the rewards and intense public attention, authorities had not publicly named a suspect as of Nov. 22, 2026. No main suspect or person of interest has been identified.

The case has also faced criticism. Some critics have faulted the sheriff's handling of the investigation from the start, while officials say the case remains active.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI. Tips can be submitted anonymously.