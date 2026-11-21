TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly 10 months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home, investigators are still pressing ahead with DNA analysis in search of a breakthrough. No suspect has been publicly identified.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson on the evening of Jan. 31. Her family reported her missing the next day.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said she did not leave her home on her own, and that a crime was committed.

DNA work continues

Investigators are working with laboratories to analyze DNA evidence from the case. Some DNA recovered from Guthrie's home has not been matched to anyone known to have been inside.

"The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation," Nanos wrote on X on Oct. 30.

In early October, task force members traveled to a crime laboratory in Deerfield Beach, Florida, according to KVOA, a Tucson television station. Sources said at the time there had been no break in the case.

Nanos has repeatedly said the case is not cold and has urged the public to report any information, however small.

Ransom notes

In August, the sheriff's department released the full text of two notes sent to Tucson news outlets after Guthrie disappeared, in hopes of identifying whoever wrote them.

The first note threatened to kill her if a multimillion-dollar ransom was not paid within a week. The second, sent a few days later, claimed she had died. Authorities believe both were likely sent by the person or people responsible for her disappearance.

In late October, investigators looked into a possible new ransom message, which Nanos said was "not credible."

Leads and false hopes

The FBI has released images and video from a camera at Guthrie's home showing a person wearing a mask.

Human remains found in the desert about 15 miles from her home in August raised fears among the public. The sheriff's department quickly said the remains appeared to have been there for an extended period and showed no indication of a connection to the Guthrie case.

Mexican officials have said there is no indication Guthrie was taken into Mexico.

All of Guthrie's family members have been cleared as suspects.

Reward offered

A reward of more than $1 million is being offered for information leading to Guthrie's recovery or an arrest.

Savannah Guthrie has made several emotional public appeals for help finding her mother and for answers that would allow the family to say a proper goodbye.

Savannah's return

Savannah Guthrie stepped away from broadcasting after her mother disappeared, missing NBC's Winter Olympics coverage, and returned to "Today" in April.

NBC has confirmed she will co-host the network's coverage of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade next week, alongside Al Roker and Hoda Kotb. She has also reportedly extended her NBC News contract to remain co-host of "Today."

Case remains active

As the first anniversary of the disappearance approaches, the case remains one of the most closely followed missing-person investigations in the U.S.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.