TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly 10 months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home, investigators are still pressing ahead with DNA analysis in search of a breakthrough. The 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie remains missing, and no suspect has been named.

Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area north of Tucson on the evening of Jan. 31. Her family reported her missing on Feb. 1.

Authorities have said she was taken from her home against her will. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said she did not leave on her own and that a crime had been committed.

DNA work continues

In the most recent official update, Nanos said in late October that investigators were continuing to work with laboratories to advance DNA analysis in the case.

"The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation," Nanos wrote on X on Oct. 30.

"Earlier this month, investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance this case," he said.

Task force members visited a crime laboratory in Deerfield Beach, Florida, according to Tucson TV station KVOA, though sources said there had been no break in the case.

Nanos has urged the public to keep sharing information.

"No tip is too small," he said.

Investigators have previously said that some DNA recovered from Guthrie's home has not been matched to anyone known to have been inside.

Ransom notes

The case has been marked by a series of ransom notes.

In August, the sheriff's department released the full text of two notes sent to Tucson news outlets after Guthrie disappeared. One threatened to kill her if a multimillion-dollar ransom was not paid within a week. A second note, sent a few days later, claimed she had died.

Authorities believe both notes were likely sent by the person or people who abducted her.

In late October, investigators looked into a possible new ransom message, but Nanos said it was ruled "not credible."

Remains not linked

In August, human remains were found in the desert about 15 miles from Guthrie's home, prompting speculation about a connection.

The sheriff's department said the remains appeared to have been there for an extended period and that there was no indication they were linked to the Guthrie investigation.

Family cleared, reward offered

Authorities have said that all of Guthrie's family members have been cleared as suspects.

A reward of more than $1 million has been offered for information leading to her recovery or to an arrest.

The FBI has been involved in the case, releasing images and video from a camera at Guthrie's home that showed a person wearing a mask. Mexican officials have said there is no indication that Guthrie was taken into Mexico.

Savannah Guthrie's pleas

Savannah Guthrie has repeatedly appealed publicly for information about her mother. She stepped away from her broadcasting duties after the disappearance, including NBC's coverage of the Winter Olympics, before returning to work in April.

NBC has confirmed she will co-host the network's coverage of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside Al Roker and former co-host Hoda Kotb.

People and The Hollywood Reporter have also reported that she has extended her contract with NBC News to remain co-host of "Today."

What's next

With the one-year mark approaching, investigators have said the case remains active. Authorities continue to ask anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.