ATLANTA — As millions of players headed to the fictional state of Leonida, police departments across the United States had a message for them: what happens in the game should stay in the game.

"Grand Theft Auto VI" was released Nov. 19, the first main installment in the series since "Grand Theft Auto V" in 2013. Police departments marked the launch with social media posts that mixed humor with warnings.

Atlanta: 'GTA is not a real place'

The Atlanta Police Department posted a pointed reminder on Facebook and Instagram before the release: "GTA is not a real place, but Atlanta is!"

"Play the game, but don't play yourself and end up in jail!" the department said. "Drunk driving, reckless driving, auto theft and violence have real consequences. Keep it in the game. Don't bring it to our streets."

Denver: No five-star rewards

Denver police referenced the game's wanted-level system. They said "Grand theft auto is still illegal" and that five stars is "not an achievement we're handing out."

Texas: 'What happens in GTA VI stays in GTA VI'

In South Texas, the San Juan Police Department used GTA-style graphics. "We know you've been waiting a long time but what happens in GTA VI, stays in GTA VI," Officer Ortiz said. "Running red lights? Not in real life." Stealing cars? Definitely not in real life."

Colorado and beyond

Other departments joined in. Police in Aurora, Colorado, addressed "Vice City transplants" with a tongue-in-cheek list covering everything from stealing cars to trying to escape police with a change of clothes.

The posts kept coming. In Greensboro, North Carolina, police said in a deadpan post that skills learned in the game's drug trade won't count on a résumé. In Canada, the Calgary Police Service skipped the warnings and had its traffic unit review the game.

Concerns about copycats

Not all the commentary was playful. Former police captain Joshua Schirard warned parents about the real-world risk of copycat behavior and urged families to talk about the difference between crime in a game and real consequences. He linked earlier GTA releases to teens who cited the game before robberies, subway surfing and impersonating police.

Researchers have long debated whether violent games affect real-world behavior, and studies have not settled the question. The police posts were mostly launch-week safety reminders, focused on street racing, auto theft and gun violence.

A record-breaking launch

The warnings came as the game broke sales records. Parent company Take-Two Interactive said preorders and first-day sales reached $3.79 billion, which it called "a new record for entertainment across any medium."

For police, the launch was a chance to reach a huge audience with a simple message. As Atlanta police put it: "Keep it in the game."