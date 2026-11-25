LOS ANGELES — A federal grand jury in Los Angeles has indicted Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, federal prosecutors said.

The grand jury returned the indictment on Tuesday. It follows Markle's Nov. 6 arrest on a federal criminal complaint that charged one count of the same offense.

What the indictment alleges

The charges center on photographic film. The indictment alleges he knowingly possessed 35 mm negatives containing child sexual abuse material on Oct. 30 and Nov. 4, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

Prosecutors have made serious allegations about the material. They say it includes photos in which Markle himself was pictured with prepubescent children.

Storage units searched

The case grew out of a search of storage units in the Los Angeles area. Court documents filed earlier this month alleged that he possessed child sexual abuse material in the Philippines and at two Los Angeles-area storage units he had rented since 2008. Federal agents seized about 78 items from the units, including slides, film negatives and books containing suspected material.

Authorities overseas are also looking into the case. The Philippine National Police confirmed to CBS News that it launched an investigation last month. Markle had lived in the Philippines since early 2025 before moving to Florida.

In custody in Florida

Markle remains behind bars. The 82-year-old is being held at the Pinellas County jail in Clearwater, Florida, where he has been since Nov. 10. His release conditions were revoked and he was ordered detained after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor while on home confinement.

A judge has found that he can face trial. Last week, Florida Judge Lindsay Griffin ruled he was competent to stand trial, following an independent psychological evaluation.

Next steps and penalties

The case will move to California. Markle is expected to be arraigned in Los Angeles in the coming weeks, prosecutors said.

The potential penalties are steep. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count. That means he could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison, according to a statement from top Los Angeles federal prosecutor Bill Essayli.

Markle denies the allegations

Markle's legal team has rejected the accusations. An attorney for Markle says he "vehemently denies" the allegations, according to ABC Tampa Bay station WFTS. An indictment is a formal accusation, and Markle is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Meghan's response

The Duchess of Sussex has distanced herself from her father. According to The Independent, she has said she was deeply distressed by the allegations and that her choice to distance herself from her father was made to protect her children. A spokesperson for her declined to comment to ABC News after the arrest.

The relationship broke down years ago. Meghan is estranged from her father after he posed for staged paparazzi photos and did not attend her wedding to Prince Harry. The couple married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Since then, Markle has repeatedly given interviews criticizing his daughter and son-in-law, and he has said he has never met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. A trial date has not been set.