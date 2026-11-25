Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 26, and many businesses and government services will be closed. Here is a guide to what is open and closed for the holiday.

Post office and shipping

Mail will not be delivered on the holiday. Post offices will be closed on Thanksgiving and mail will not be delivered, according to the U.S. Postal Service's website. Post offices will reopen for retail transactions on Friday, Nov. 27, and mail delivery will resume that day.

Private carriers are also taking the day off. UPS pickup and delivery services will not be available on Thanksgiving, and UPS Store locations may be closed. FedEx pickup and delivery are also typically unavailable on the holiday.

Banks and stock market

Financial services will pause. The stock and bond markets will be closed on Thanksgiving. The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will open for trading on the Friday after Thanksgiving but will close at 1 p.m. Banks are also closed Thursday, though ATMs and online banking work.

Government offices

Banks, government offices and public services, such as the USPS and libraries, will be closed.

Big retailers closed

Most major chains will keep their doors shut. Most big retailers, including Walmart, Target and Costco, have closed on Thanksgiving Day in recent years. Department stores follow the same pattern. Macy's, Kohl's, JCPenney and Nordstrom will be closed.

Many will open early on Friday. Kohl's will be closed Thanksgiving, with many stores opening at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. Macy's will be closed Thanksgiving with extended Black Friday hours.

Grocery stores

Last-minute cooks have some options. Large grocery chains including Kroger, Whole Foods, Safeway and Wegmans will be open, though some locations may close earlier than usual.

Hours vary by chain. Kroger will be open with reduced hours, with most stores closing by 4 p.m. H-E-B will be open 6 a.m. to noon, and Sprouts Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Albertsons and select Whole Foods Market locations will also be open.

Some grocers will close for the day. Trader Joe's, Aldi and Publix will be closed.

Pharmacies and convenience stores

Shoppers needing prescriptions or essentials have limited options. Most Walgreens stores will be closed, but 24-hour locations stay open. Convenience stores such as 7-Eleven, Circle K and Sheetz will largely be open, many around the clock.

Travel

Airports, highways and transit will be busy. AAA projects 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period. A major storm is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Thanksgiving Day.

Check before you go

Hours can vary by location, and many stores set their own schedules. Shoppers should check the store's website or app before heading out. For Black Friday, most retailers plan early openings, and most banks and post offices return to normal hours.