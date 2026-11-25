TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly 10 months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home, investigators still have not named a suspect. Her daughter, "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, is preparing for an emotional first: hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade without knowing where her mother is.

As the case nears the 10-month mark, no suspect has been named. Investigators have released photos of a masked suspect and alleged ransom notes, and Savannah Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to an arrest.

A parade amid uncertainty

Guthrie will be back in her familiar role on Thursday. She will co-host Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade with Hoda Kotb and Al Roker on Nov. 26. It is her first time hosting the parade, and her first family Thanksgiving, since her mother's disappearance.

Her family has shared their pain publicly. Savannah Guthrie posted her daughter's drawing on Nov. 1. Vale, 12, had drawn an umbrella under rain and written underneath it: "I know it might not seem like it but I really need my Mommy."

The night she disappeared

Investigators have pieced together a timeline. At around 9:48 p.m., a family member dropped Guthrie off at home for the night. Several hours later, at 1:47 a.m., her doorbell camera disconnected. At 2:12 a.m., the camera software detected a person. At 2:28 a.m., Guthrie's pacemaker app disconnected from her phone, which was left behind at her house, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in February.

Masked suspect

The most important evidence released so far came in February. FBI Director Kash Patel released images and video of what he called an "armed individual." The images showed someone wearing a mask, gloves and a backpack, with a holstered handgun, at the front door of the Tucson-area home around the time investigators suspect Guthrie was abducted on Feb. 1.

Patel said the video had to be recovered. "The video was recovered from residual data located in the backend systems," he said at the time.

That same day, a man was briefly detained and released after questioning. Authorities also searched a location in Rio Rico, Arizona, about 60 miles south of Tucson. No arrest followed.

Ransom notes

The case has been clouded by ransom demands. Early on, the family received a demand for a bitcoin ransom by a party claiming to be Guthrie's kidnapper. In a February video, Savannah Guthrie said: "We received your message and we understand."

Later notes raised more questions. In July, authorities made public two other ransom notes that were originally sent to a Tucson television station days after the disappearance. In early November, authorities said a new possible ransom note was not credible.

DNA work continues

Investigators say the case remains active. Nine months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared, Nanos said investigators were continuing to advance DNA analysis with multiple laboratories, and that the case is not cold. The sheriff's department said task force members traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done.

Questions from outside experts

Former FBI agents have weighed in. Retired FBI agent Maureen O'Connell called it "beyond strange" that Nancy's close friends were asked by the family not to speak publicly. Her comments reflect an outside view, not an official finding, and authorities have not accused any family member of wrongdoing.

How to help

The Guthrie family has offered $1 million for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery, and the FBI is adding $100,000. Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.