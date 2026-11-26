TUCSON, Ariz. — A former FBI agent says a recent comment from the sheriff leading the search for Nancy Guthrie suggests the case could take much longer to solve. Nearly 10 months after the mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home, no suspect has been publicly identified.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, who spent 25 years as an FBI agent and now contributes to NewsNation, told Men's Journal she finds the comment "very troubling." It came from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who suggested investigators are looking at the dark web and possible international connections.

The sheriff's comment

On the Nov. 15 episode of her show, Coffindaffer highlighted a comment Nanos had recently made in an interview. In the clip, Nanos said: "CSI, TV, movies, it does pique the interest and does give some idea of what goes on in the world of crime scene investigations and analysis, but there's so much more. I mean, we're dealing with the dark web and different things like that, worldwide stuff."

Nanos did not say what investigators found on the dark web or whether any foreign lead had emerged. Authorities have not publicly confirmed any international link to the case.

Why it concerns her

Coffindaffer said the remark points to one of two possibilities, and both suggest a harder investigation.

"The fact that they have looked into the dark web is very troubling because it means one or two things: They do not have any local suspects here, and they are having to broaden their investigation to look at the dark web and to look abroad," she told Men's Journal. "Or number two, they already know the perpetrator is somebody who is more sophisticated and that the dark web was utilized in this crime."

She added that an international connection would make the case much more difficult to solve than one that was "more organic and homegrown."

In a post on X, Coffindaffer wrote, "Did you know that the Dark Web is being explored in Nancy's case, as well as the possibility of an international nexus."

Coffindaffer's comments are her own analysis, based on her experience. They are not findings from the task force.

Where the investigation stands

Investigators are still focused on forensic work. On Oct. 30, Nanos posted an update on X. "The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation," the update began. "Earlier this month, investigators traveled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see what more could be done to advance this case," Nanos continued.

Nanos has said the evidence is spread across laboratories in Florida, Kansas, San Francisco, Washington and Phoenix. He has said the case is not cold and has urged the public to report tips.

Investigators have also handled a series of false leads. In late September, Nanos said a possible new ransom message had been deemed "not credible." "Anyone who receives a text message or other communication related to Nancy Guthrie is encouraged to report it to law enforcement," he said.

Background

Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing from her home just north of Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1. Nanos has said she did not leave on her own and that a crime was committed.

Early in the case, the FBI released doorbell video showing a masked person with a backpack and what looked like a gun holster, covering the camera with branches. No one has been charged.

Authorities cleared Guthrie's family early in the investigation. In February, Nanos said, "the Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case."

The sheriff has also faced criticism of his department's handling of the case, which he has defended.

The anniversary of the disappearance is approaching. Feb. 1, 2027, will mark one year since Guthrie was reported missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.