TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly 10 months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home, a former National Security Agency hacker says the pacemaker in her chest could still be the best hope of finding the mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

On the Nov. 27 episode of NewsNation's "Brian Entin Investigates," correspondent Brian Entin interviewed David Kennedy, a former NSA hacker and U.S. Marine Corps cyber warfare and forensics analyst, about using specialized technology to locate Nancy via her pacemaker.

Kennedy said that soon after the abduction he built a signal amplifier and an omnidirectional antenna into a drone, then contacted the FBI to see whether the system could be used to find the medical device.

"I had an implantable device that was the same one as what Nancy Guthrie was using, and I was able to get over 700 feet of transmission," Kennedy said. He explained that this meant he could fly 700 feet above a location and pick up a signal in a 360-degree radius. "So I had developed flight plans for drones to where we could cover a large vicinity of that area in just a few days to determine whether or not she was still in that location," he said.

FBI Took The Idea In-House

Kennedy said federal investigators welcomed the idea but did not bring him into the search.

"They were very appreciative. We had a lot of collaboration and discussion between them on how it works, how to build it, the parts they would need to equip," he said. "Very responsive, and they said, 'Hey, we got it from here.'"

He said the bureau did not want to rely on outside help. "They didn't want to leverage, I guess, private citizens for investigation. Which I totally understand," Kennedy said.

The FBI has not said publicly whether it used the technique.

Signal Could Outlast Its Owner

Entin noted that a pacemaker like Guthrie's has a battery life of six to 10 years, and asked whether it would still give off a detectable signal if she had died. Kennedy said it would.

"100 percent. They would still transmit in her body even if she had been deceased at that time," he said.

Asked whether the device could still be the key to finding her, Kennedy said that depends on whether she was ever moved far from her home.

"Yeah, the issue is: Is she still in that same location? You know, there were reports all over the place, right, that she had been taken to Mexico and other locations," he said. He said the drone method works by searching grid sections within a general area, and that "you can get several miles of collection very quickly with that."

"But it could absolutely be the single factor that could find Nancy, if she's still in that vicinity, for sure," he said.

A Case Without A Suspect

Guthrie's disappearance remains one of the country's most closely watched missing-person cases. Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home during the early morning hours of Feb. 1. Authorities have been treating her disappearance as a kidnapping-for-ransom case. Months later, no suspects have been publicly identified, and Guthrie has still not been found.

Guthrie was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home on the evening of Jan. 31, and family members reported her missing on Feb. 1. Responding deputies noted that Guthrie's personal belongings, including her phone and other essential items, were still inside her home.

Investigators have released photos of a masked suspect, and alleged ransom notes have been made public, but no suspect has been named. Savannah Guthrie's $1 million reward for information leading to an arrest remains in place.

Leads And Setbacks

The case has produced a series of false starts. Authorities said in late September they were looking into a possible new ransom note linked to the investigation. In August, human remains were found in a desert 15 miles away from Nancy Guthrie's home, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed. Authorities have not linked those remains to Guthrie.

Outside experts are divided on where the case is headed. Criminologist and behavioral analyst Dr. Casey Jordan believes the case could eventually go cold, and she's not ruling out the possibility that the person responsible may never be found.

Other commentators have questioned how the investigation has been run. Former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer played audio of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stating they were looking into the dark web and abroad as part of the investigation. She said she found his comments troubling.

Coffindaffer has also pushed back on unverified online claims about the case. She questioned an anonymous-source claim that Sheriff Chris Nanos was pressured to clear Guthrie's family as suspects, and challenged an allegation that investigators deliberately altered footage of a masked person seen on Guthrie's porch.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI.