MrBeast's Top 5 Most-Watched Videos Ranked: Squid Game Remake Nears 1 Billion Views as Viewers Keep Clicking

MrBeast's real-life version of "Squid Game" is closing in on 1 billion views, nearly five years after it was released. It remains by far the most-watched video on the world's most-subscribed YouTube channel.

The channel run by Jimmy Donaldson, the 28-year-old creator known as MrBeast, passed 500 million subscribers in June. It has drawn more than 130 billion views since its first upload in 2012.

Five of Donaldson's videos have each topped 560 million views. They follow the formula that made him famous: huge cash prizes, elaborate sets and price-escalation stunts that move from cheap to absurdly expensive.

Here are MrBeast's five most-watched videos, based on view counts on his channel as of Sunday.

1. "$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!" — 977 million views

Released Nov. 24, 2021, the video recreated the deadly competition from Netflix's South Korean hit series "Squid Game," without the deaths.

Donaldson brought together 456 contestants, matching the number of players in the show, to compete for a $456,000 grand prize. They played versions of the show's games, including Red Light, Green Light, the dalgona candy challenge, marbles, tug-of-war, ddakji and the glass bridge. A game of musical chairs replaced the show's final squid game. Eliminated players were marked with squibs that made it look as though they had been shot.

Player 079 won the top prize. Every contestant received at least $2,000, and the runner-up got $10,000.

The production cost about $3.5 million, including about $2 million for sets and $1.5 million in prizes, and was partly sponsored by the mobile game Brawl Stars. Donaldson rebuilt several of the show's iconic sets, including the dormitory bunk room and the tug-of-war platform.

The video drew 42.6 million views in its first 24 hours and reached 100 million views in under four days. That made it the fastest non-music video to hit that mark at the time.

"Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he "loved it." Some critics argued that the video missed the series' critique of capitalism.

2. "$1 vs $500,000 Plane Ticket!" — 607 million views

In this video, Donaldson and his longtime friends Karl Jacobs, Nolan and Chris fly on aircraft at steadily rising price points.

The trip starts with a $1 two-seater plane that Donaldson joked had a "lawnmower engine." The group then moves up to a $1,000 flight, a $10,000 flight with a private bathroom and bathtub, and a $25,000 flight with a bed and several TVs.

At the $100,000 level, the group rides in a blimp, where Jacobs locks Nolan in the bathroom. Jacobs is later on the receiving end of a prank when the blimp displays a message about his mother over a crowded racing arena.

The finale is a $500,000 private jet, complete with a carpet reportedly worth $2 million and a massage area. Donaldson invites randomly chosen subscribers to join him on board.

3. "$1 vs $100,000,000 Car!" — 586 million views

Released in September 2023, the car video follows the same escalating format.

It opens with a battered $1 car whose steering wheel comes loose, which Donaldson sends off a cliff. As the stakes rise, he blows up an armored truck, races a car against a jet ski on water, and flies in a car-aircraft hybrid.

Donaldson's friends race million-dollar supercars on a track. He also shows off museum-quality cars valued at $30 million and $50 million.

The finale features a $100 million car crossing a bridge that was scrubbed clean before its arrival.

4. "$1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!" — 579 million views

The yacht video takes viewers from a $1 boat to a $1 billion floating city.

The $1 vessel begins sinking almost as soon as it hits the water. The tour then moves through yachts worth $1 million, $10 million and $25 million, the last featuring jet skis and pizza delivered by helicopter.

The $50 million yacht includes a helipad and an appearance by NFL great Tom Brady. A $300 million yacht has a large crew, a gym and a movie theater.

The finale is a vessel valued at $1 billion. It is described as a floating city with more than 2,000 rooms, water slides, an indoor mall and a basketball court.

5. "Last To Leave Circle Wins $500,000" — 565 million views

The oldest video on the list was uploaded Aug. 31, 2021. It relies on one of Donaldson's signature endurance formats.

One hundred contestants were placed inside a large circle with a simple rule: the last person to leave would win $500,000. The circle shrank a little each day, and Donaldson added challenges and temptations to push people out. The circle phase lasted 12 days and narrowed the field to 10 players.

The first video ended on a cliffhanger. In a follow-up released days later, the final 10 played a massive game of tag in a stadium Donaldson rented for the occasion. A contestant named Lincoln won the prize.

Why the formula works

The five videos share several traits that have defined Donaldson's rise: simple, easy-to-grasp premises, eye-catching dollar figures in the titles, fast pacing and spectacle on a scale rarely seen on YouTube.

Three of the top five use the "$1 vs." format, comparing the cheapest and most expensive versions of the same product. That format became one of the channel's most reliable hits.

His success has turned him into a global entertainment brand. He has expanded into television with "Beast Games," a competition series on Amazon Prime Video, as well as consumer products and other businesses.

Donaldson has said his videos operate on "razor-thin" profit margins because he reinvests heavily in production. That spending is evident in the projects that top his most-watched list.