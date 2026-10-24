Vanessa Trump Says She Is ‘Finally Cancer-Free’ Six Months After Breast Cancer Diagnosis in Video With Kai

NEW YORK — Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr., said she is cancer-free, six months after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Trump, 48, shared the news Friday in a video posted on Instagram with her daughter, Kai Trump, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"And it came back clear, so I'm finally cancer-free," Vanessa Trump said in the video.

Kai Trump, 19, the eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump, introduced the conversation by explaining why the family chose to speak publicly.

"My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, so we thought we would share her story," Kai said.

Kai said in her Instagram caption that the conversation covered her mother's cancer journey along with prevention and early detection. She said a longer version would appear on her YouTube channel.

From diagnosis to recovery

Vanessa Trump first disclosed her diagnosis on May 20 in an Instagram post.

"I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer," she wrote at the time. She said she was "working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan" and was "staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."

She said in that post that she had undergone a procedure earlier that week.

In June, she gave a brief update on her recovery.

"Over the past four weeks, I've been recovering from surgery, and I'm grateful to be healing and moving forward," she wrote. "Soon, I'll be starting the second stage of my treatment."

That was her last public comment about her health until Friday's video. She did not disclose the type or stage of her cancer or the specific treatments she received.

Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s sister, posted a message of support after the diagnosis was made public.

"Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama," she wrote.

A difficult summer for the family

In interviews this year, Kai Trump has spoken openly about how her mother's illness affected the family.

She told Fox News Digital that the period before her mother's treatment was emotionally draining.

"There was definitely, there was a lot of crying in, like, the week leading up," Kai said. "We would just be driving, and then we'd just start crying together."

By August, she said her mother was improving.

"My mom, she's doing a lot better," Kai said then. She added that her mother had not felt well for a time after treatment. She called the extra time they spent together over the summer a "blessing in disguise."

Kai began her freshman year at the University of Miami in August. She is a golfer and has built a large following on social media, where she often shares videos about her life, including appearances by her mother and siblings.

A public family

Vanessa Trump, a former model, was married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. The couple have five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.

She has largely kept a lower profile than other members of the Trump family, though she has appeared in her daughter's online videos and at family events, including Kai's high school graduation.

She has also been in the public eye through her relationship with golfer Tiger Woods. She has appeared with Woods at public events and accompanied him to a court hearing in Martin County, Florida, in his DUI case.

Raising awareness

The timing of Friday's announcement, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, brought attention to screening and early detection, themes the family said the full conversation would address.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the United States other than skin cancer. Health experts widely recommend regular screening, because the disease is far more treatable when caught early.

Experts note that being declared "cancer-free" generally means tests no longer find evidence of the disease. Patients usually continue follow-up care and monitoring for years afterward.

Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist who specializes in breast imaging, said in coverage of the announcement that the experience of a cancer diagnosis varies widely.

"It feels different for everyone," she said.

Vanessa Trump did not say whether she will need further treatment or monitoring. She thanked her family for supporting her through the past six months.