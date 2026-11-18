Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. more than doubled on Tuesday after the company said its experimental cancer vaccine significantly extended survival in a late-stage trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The result is a long-awaited win for the small New York-based biotech.

The stock was up $10.36, or 138.69%, at $17.83 on the Nasdaq at 9:50 a.m. EST, shortly after the opening bell. Premarket gains had been steeper: several financial news outlets reported the shares up more than 200% before the open. Trading volume was heavy.

Survival benefit

SELLAS said its pivotal Phase 3 REGAL trial of galinpepimut-S, known as GPS, met its primary goal of overall survival.

Patients who received GPS lived a median of 24.0 months, compared with 14.7 months for patients who received the best available treatment chosen by their doctors. That is a difference of 9.3 months.

The hazard ratio was 0.59, meaning a 41% lower risk of death for patients on the vaccine. The result had a two-sided p-value of 0.035, below the usual threshold for statistical significance.

"REGAL has delivered on its primary objective, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival for patients with AML who have very limited options after achieving a second remission," Chief Executive Officer Angelos Stergiou said in a statement.

A hard-to-treat population

The global, randomized, open-label trial enrolled 126 adults with AML. All had reached a second or later remission after further rounds of treatment but could not undergo a stem cell transplant, which is often the best hope for a lasting cure in AML.

Patients were split evenly between GPS, given alone as maintenance therapy, and treatment chosen by their doctors. That treatment could include observation, a hypomethylating agent, venetoclax or low-dose cytarabine.

As planned, the final analysis was run after the trial recorded its 80th death. SELLAS announced that milestone earlier this month.

Patients with relapsed AML who cannot get a transplant have few good options, and their survival is typically measured in months. Doctors have long sought maintenance treatments that can keep the disease from returning after remission.

How the vaccine works

GPS is designed to train the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells that carry the Wilms tumor 1 protein, or WT1. The protein is found at high levels in AML and in a number of other cancers.

The vaccine targets leukemia cells that remain in the body after remission and that can cause relapse.

SELLAS said GPS was generally well tolerated, with no new safety signals. Most treatment-related side effects were mild to moderate, and the most common were reactions at the injection site.

"We are deeply grateful to the patients and their families, investigators, clinical teams, and everyone who contributed to REGAL over the course of this study. Their commitment has helped make this important milestone possible," Stergiou said.

Next steps with regulators

The company said it plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss an accelerated filing strategy. It aims to submit a Biologics License Application, the formal request for approval, in the first half of 2027.

Analyses of the trial's secondary goals are still under way. These include leukemia-free survival, immune response and measurable residual disease. SELLAS said full results will be presented at an upcoming major medical meeting and submitted to a peer-reviewed journal.

"We look forward to sharing the detailed results from REGAL with the medical community at a future scientific meeting," members of the REGAL study steering committee said in the company's statement.

The committee includes Dr. Hagop Kantarjian of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, a prominent leukemia specialist.

Caveats

The figures released Tuesday are topline results from the company and have not been peer reviewed. Because the trial was open-label, patients and doctors knew which treatment each patient received. Regulators will review the complete data set before any approval decision.

The trial was also relatively small for a Phase 3 study. The FDA's view of the strength of the evidence will be closely watched.

The company noted in its release that Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where GPS was originally developed, has institutional financial interests in SELLAS.

A long road

The results end years of uncertainty for SELLAS, whose valuation has largely depended on the REGAL trial.

In early 2025, an independent data monitoring committee recommended that the trial continue without changes after a planned interim analysis. Investors were left waiting for the final readout.

Last week, when it reported third-quarter results, SELLAS said topline data would arrive this month. "We continue to execute across both of our clinical programs as we approach several important milestones," Stergiou said at the time.

The stock had already been volatile ahead of the readout. Shares rose in after-hours trading late last week and again on Monday as investors positioned for the results.

Finances and pipeline

SELLAS had $134.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30. Its third-quarter net loss widened to $10.1 million from $6.8 million a year earlier.

Some analysts have flagged the possibility that the company could raise more money to fund regulatory filings and a potential commercial launch. Small biotechs often sell new shares after a sharp rally on positive trial data.

The company is also developing tambiciclib, known as SLS009, a drug that blocks a protein called CDK9. A Phase 2 study in newly diagnosed AML has enrolled about half of its planned patients, with preliminary results expected before the end of the year. More data on the drug are set to be presented at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting in December.

Analyst view

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy has a Buy rating and a $30 price target on the stock, according to TipRanks. His model assumes GPS reaches the market in 2027.

Even after Tuesday's surge, the shares remained below that target.

SELLAS held a webcast for investors at 7:45 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday to discuss the results.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.