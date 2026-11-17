CG Oncology Stock Soars After Bladder Cancer Drug Cuts Recurrence Risk by 68% in Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Win

Shares of CG Oncology Inc. jumped on Monday after the biotechnology company said its experimental bladder cancer therapy sharply reduced the risk of the disease coming back in a late-stage trial.

The stock rose $8.53, or 11.47%, to $82.93 in early trading on the Nasdaq. Earlier, the shares had jumped more than 30% in premarket trading before giving back part of those gains after the opening bell.

About 1.84 million shares had changed hands early in the session, well above the stock's three-month average daily volume of about 999,000. The company's market value stands at about $7.4 billion.

Trial meets main goal

CG Oncology said its Phase 3 PIVOT-006 trial met its primary goal. The 367-patient study tested cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, an oncolytic immunotherapy, in patients with intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer after their tumors had been completely removed.

The therapy reduced the risk of cancer recurrence by 68% compared with the control group. The result had a hazard ratio of 0.32 and was highly statistically significant, with a p-value below 0.0001.

The company said the treatment was generally well tolerated, with safety results consistent with earlier studies.

Why it matters

Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, or NMIBC, is an early form of the disease that stays within the inner layers of the bladder. About 75% of newly diagnosed bladder cancers are NMIBC.

Many patients can be treated successfully, but the cancer often comes back even after tumors are removed. That can mean repeated surgeries and close monitoring for years, and some tumors eventually grow into the bladder muscle, a more dangerous stage.

A treatment that cuts the risk of recurrence could reduce that burden for patients. Analysts said the result could also widen the potential market for cretostimogene beyond its initial target.

How the drug works

Cretostimogene is an oncolytic immunotherapy, a type of treatment designed to infect and destroy cancer cells. It works by replicating inside tumor cells and encoding a protein that helps activate the immune system against the cancer.

The therapy is delivered directly into the bladder. CG Oncology is also studying it in patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC, whose disease persists or returns despite standard treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin, a common bladder cancer therapy.

A strong run for the stock

Monday's gain adds to a strong year for CG Oncology shares. The stock is up about 80% over the past 52 weeks, according to market data, and has traded between $37.01 and $80.97 over that period. Monday's move pushed it above that previous high.

The shares had already climbed earlier this month after the company reported third-quarter results that beat analyst estimates. At the time, management said the PIVOT-006 data were expected in November, with more trial data due in December.

The stock closed at $74.40 on Friday.

What's next

The positive data strengthen CG Oncology's path toward regulatory approval. The company has been preparing to seek U.S. approval for cretostimogene, and the new results could support a broader filing covering more bladder cancer patients.

Investors will now watch for the company's regulatory timeline and for more detailed results, which are typically presented at a medical meeting.

Analysts have widely seen cretostimogene as a potential leading treatment in bladder cancer because of its strong efficacy data and its relatively simple administration. The company has said it has enough cash to fund operations for several years.

Still, biotech stocks can be volatile, and approval is not guaranteed. The pullback from Monday's premarket highs shows some investors locked in profits after the stock's long rally.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.