Forgent Power Solutions Stock Crashes 23% Below IPO Price After CFO Ryan Fiedler Exits to Spend Family Time

Shares of Forgent Power Solutions plunged 23% on Thursday, falling below their initial public offering price for the first time, after the electrical equipment maker announced that its chief financial officer would step down less than nine months after taking the company public.

Forgent shares fell $7.30, or 23%, to $24.46 in midday trading, hitting a record low. The stock traded below the $27 price at which it went public in February. Volume exceeded 21.8 million shares, more than double the three-month average.

The decline left the company with a market value of about $6.7 billion.

CFO steps down

Forgent said Chief Financial Officer Ryan Fiedler is stepping down to spend more time with his family. He will move into an external consulting role and continue to support the company.

Fiedler, who joined Forgent in mid-2025 after roles at Caterpillar and JPMorgan, helped guide the company through its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange and a record fiscal 2026.

The board appointed Amy Ard, the company's executive vice president of finance, as his successor. Ard has held that role since January, has more than 25 years of senior finance and accounting experience, and has been part of the leadership team since the company was founded.

Why investors reacted

Investors often react cautiously to the departure of senior executives at newly public companies, particularly a chief financial officer, who plays a key role in communicating with Wall Street and overseeing financial reporting.

The timing added to the concern. Forgent's shares had already been under pressure in recent weeks, and both Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan cut their price targets on the stock earlier this month.

The broader market also weighed on the shares. Stocks tied to the data center and AI buildout came under pressure on Thursday as investors questioned the rising costs of AI investments, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1% in morning trading.

From high-flier to record low

Forgent's stock has had a volatile run since its market debut. The company raised about $1.5 billion in its February IPO. Its shares opened at $26, below the offering price, before closing the first day above $29.

The stock then surged on enthusiasm for companies supplying the infrastructure behind AI data centers, reaching an all-time intraday high of $66 on June 22. Thursday's close below $25 left the stock down more than 60% from that peak, erasing its post-IPO gains.

Over the past six months, the shares had fallen more than 31%.

Strong underlying business

The sell-off comes despite strong recent financial results. In September, Forgent reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $462 million, up 94% from a year earlier. Bookings surged 375% to $1.5 billion, and the company's backlog reached a record $3 billion, up 256%.

For fiscal 2027, Forgent forecast revenue of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, representing about 76% growth at the midpoint and well above the outlook it provided at the time of its IPO.

The company makes electrical distribution equipment used in data centers, power grids and industrial facilities, markets that have seen rising demand as technology companies build out AI computing capacity and utilities upgrade aging infrastructure.

Valuation concerns

Even after Thursday's drop, Forgent trades at a high valuation, at about 101 times trailing earnings, reflecting investor expectations for rapid growth. That leaves the stock vulnerable to any sign of uncertainty, including leadership changes.

Analysts at Oppenheimer have noted that valuations for industrial companies have contracted since the Federal Reserve's mid-June meeting, adding to pressure on high-growth stocks in the sector.

What's next

Investors will look for reassurance from Forgent's management about the leadership transition and whether the company remains on track to meet its fiscal 2027 targets.

The company's next earnings report will be closely watched for signs that its strong backlog is translating into revenue, and for any comments from the new CFO about the company's financial outlook.