Following their U.S. and European tours, the K-pop trio returns with a heartfelt reinterpretation of a timeless anthem of hope and unity.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Big Ocean, the pioneering K-pop trio known for incorporating sign language into their performances, is set to return with a remake of "One Candle" (촛불하나), the beloved classic by legendary Korean group god.

On November 13, Big Ocean — comprising Chanyeon, PJ, and Jiseok — announced their upcoming digital single, "촛불하나 (Make a wish)," through their official social media channels, along with the release of its cover artwork. The single is scheduled to arrive on November 28 at 6:00 PM KST.

Originally performed by god, "One Candle" has long resonated with listeners through its powerful message of hope and solidarity. Built around the image of one small candle lighting another until their combined glow overcomes the darkness, the song has offered comfort and encouragement to generations of listeners.

For Big Ocean, the song carries a deeply personal meaning.

"The lyrics felt like our own story — of beginning our journey in music in a world without sound," the members shared.

With their own voices and sign language, Big Ocean hopes to introduce the beloved classic to a new generation while preserving the warmth and emotional depth of the original. The remake brings a contemporary R&B sound to the song's uplifting energy, offering a fresh interpretation that remains true to its enduring message.

The subtitle "Make a wish" also reflects the group's personal journey. Having fulfilled their own dream of debuting as artists, Big Ocean hopes the song will encourage listeners to believe in their dreams and continue pursuing them.

Filmed in London, the upcoming music video brings a polished gentleman-spy concept to life, casting Big Ocean as a trio of sharply dressed undercover agents. Tailored suits, curious disguises and playful touches of humor give the cinematic concept an unexpected charm. In a twist that feels uniquely their own, the members use sign language as a secret code while carrying out a mysterious mission linked to a single candle.

The upcoming release follows Big Ocean's successful tours across the United States and Europe, as the group continues to expand its international presence and connect with audiences through music that transcends barriers.

"촛불하나 (Make a wish)" will be available on major music streaming platforms worldwide on November 28, 2026, at 6:00 PM KST.

About Big Ocean

Big Ocean — PJ, Chanyeon and Jiseok — debuted on April 20, 2024, South Korea's Day of Persons with Disabilities. All three members are hard of hearing and perform in Korean Sign Language (KSL), American Sign Language (ASL) and International Sign (IS), inviting audiences to experience music in new ways. Guided by the message "See Music, Feel Music," the group is expanding what a live K-pop performance can look and feel like. Big Ocean was named Billboard's K-pop Rookie of the Month in 2024 and recognized in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia's Entertainment category in 2025. In 2026, the group was appointed an Honorary Ambassador for the Korea Tourism Organization's inclusive tourism initiatives.

About Parastar Entertainment

Parastar Entertainment is an entertainment company dedicated to artists with disabilities and to creating barrier-free content. Through music, performance and technology, the company works to make entertainment more inclusive and expand opportunities for artists and audiences alike.