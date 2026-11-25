Top Up Labour supports community sport and First Nations programs across Victoria, with more than 30 clubs and organisations backed by the Oakleigh South-based labour hire business.

The support runs all year, from junior and senior teams on local grounds to the NBL court at Melbourne United.

"We believe that the true measure of a successful business extends beyond financial performance and includes the positive impact it has on the people and communities around it," Top Up Labour said.

"From supporting grassroots sporting clubs and youth development to contributing to First Nations initiatives and charitable programs assisting vulnerable families, we are proud to extend our involvement beyond our core business activities."

Grassroots sport

At club level, the company's support helps pay for uniforms, equipment and facilities for junior and senior players.

The clubs range from soccer, AFL and rugby to basketball, BMX and karate, and stretch from Frankston and the Mornington Peninsula across Melbourne's north, east and west.

In 2024 the company also took up ground naming rights at North Heidelberg Sporting Club.

Melbourne United

At the elite level, Top Up Labour Hire joined NBL club Melbourne United as a partner in November 2025, and its logo appears on the team's playing shorts.

First Nations sport

Top Up Labour has supported Koorie Academy and Southern Aboriginal Sports, two organisations creating sport and cultural opportunities for young First Nations people in Victoria.

Southern Aboriginal Sports runs sports camps and tournaments, with a focus on opportunities for young Aboriginal women and girls.

Why we do it

"People are at the centre of everything we do at Top Up Labour Hire," the company said.

"While our primary operations focus on providing workforce solutions to the construction industry, our commitment to people extends beyond the workplace and into the wider community."

"We understand that strong communities are built through cooperation, shared responsibility and the willingness of individuals and businesses to contribute towards common goals," Top Up Labour said.

"We recognise that different communities face different challenges."

"For some, support may mean helping children participate in organised sport. For others, it may involve contributing to programs that encourage development and inclusion or providing practical assistance to families experiencing hardship."

"We do not believe that community involvement should be viewed simply as an extension of business promotion. Rather, it is an opportunity to demonstrate the values that guide our organisation."

"Our philosophy is simple: when a business is in a position to make a positive difference, it should recognise that opportunity and act upon it."

Clubs and community groups interested in partnering with Top Up Labour can contact the company.