Skydance Chairman and CEO David Ellison on Wednesday confirmed that Elon Musk has invested in the newly combined media giant formed from the merger of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. He praised the world's richest person and called the stake a vote of confidence.

Ellison spoke at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in Manhattan. He acknowledged Musk is a part-owner of Skydance but did not confirm how much Musk had invested.

CNBC and Semafor reported last month that Musk put about $1 billion into Skydance after the merger closed.

'An honor and a privilege'

Asked about Musk by DealBook's Andrew Ross Sorkin, Ellison was effusive.

"So look, I have so much admiration and respect for Elon," Ellison said. He called Musk "the greatest entrepreneur of our time," noting that Musk "doesn't invest in a lot of companies."

"So to have his vote of confidence and to have him as a shareholder is an honor and a privilege," he said.

No Starlink deal, for now

Sorkin asked whether the investment could lead to something bigger, such as a long-term partnership with Musk's Starlink satellite internet service, or whether it reflected Musk's relationship with Ellison's father, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Ellison said he would be "thrilled" to work with Musk in the future but said there was "nothing" in the works right now.

Larry Ellison and Musk have a long business and personal relationship. The Oracle billionaire was a major backer of his son's push to build Skydance into an entertainment powerhouse.

Critical Musk documentary will still air

The investment has raised questions about whether Musk's stake could influence content at the company, which now owns CBS News, HBO and two major film studios.

Sorkin asked whether the company still plans to air director Alex Gibney's documentary "Musk," which is critical of the billionaire, on HBO. Ellison answered, "Of course."

Musk has threatened legal action against the filmmaker. The documentary is set to stream on HBO Max in the first quarter of 2027.

A $111 billion megamerger

Paramount Skydance closed its roughly $111 billion merger with Warner Bros. Discovery on Oct. 6, with major financial backing from Larry Ellison. The deal combined two major Hollywood film studios, the Paramount+ and HBO Max streaming services, and a large portfolio of TV networks and news operations.

The combined company carries about $80 billion in net debt. It expects to cut thousands of jobs as it targets $6 billion in annual cost savings by 2029.

Ellison and co-CEO Ynon Kreiz are leading the complex integration of two legacy entertainment companies, as the industry faces cord-cutting, streaming competition and pressure to cut costs.

Billionaire backers reshape Hollywood

Musk's investment adds another tech billionaire to the list of powerful figures with stakes in traditional media. Critics have raised concerns about the concentration of news and entertainment assets in the hands of a few wealthy owners, especially politically connected ones.

Musk owns the social media platform X and leads Tesla and SpaceX. He has been a polarizing figure in politics and business.

Ellison has argued that the merged company will be better able to compete with tech-backed streaming rivals such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple. He has described Musk's stake as a sign of investor confidence in that strategy.