SYDNEY — Australia's Federal Court has ordered casino operator The Star Entertainment Group—backed by global gaming operator Bally's Corporation—to pay a civil penalty of A$260 million ($183 million) following a landmark regulatory enforcement suit regarding systemic anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CTF) violations.

Delivered by Federal Court Justice Cameron Moore following legal proceedings initiated by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), the ruling concludes a multi-year investigation into high-risk customer oversight, illicit junket operations, and unmonitored cash transactions across Star's major properties in Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast. The penalty represents one of the largest financial enforcement judgments recorded in Australian gaming history, directly impacting Bally's Corporation following its lead role in recapitalizing and acquiring control of the troubled Australian operator.

Systemic Compliance Failures, Civil Enforcement, and Corporate Restructuring

The Federal Court judgment details extensive, multi-year compliance failures that permitted high-risk international patrons and unvetted junket operators to move capital through domestic casino operations without adequate risk assessment or transaction monitoring.

Court findings established that Star's operating entities failed to maintain an appropriate AML/CTF program between November 2016 and November 2022, creating severe vulnerabilities across Australia's regulated financial sector. The penalty comes after Bally's Corporation executed a A$300 million rescue and recapitalization package to pull Star Entertainment from statutory administration, bringing the Australian casino group under its international operating framework:

Imposition of Tiered Penalty Payments: The court ordered the A$260 million ($183 million) fine to be paid across four equal installments, balancing financial accountability with operational continuity for the enterprise.

The court ordered the A$260 million ($183 million) fine to be paid across four equal installments, balancing financial accountability with operational continuity for the enterprise. Scope of Regulatory Violations: AUSTRAC demonstrated that Star repeatedly provided designated financial services without conducting appropriate due diligence on high-risk accounts, foreign junket facilitators, and unverified source-of-funds transactions.

AUSTRAC demonstrated that Star repeatedly provided designated financial services without conducting appropriate due diligence on high-risk accounts, foreign junket facilitators, and unverified source-of-funds transactions. Impact of Remediation and Prior Fines: Justice Moore noted that while the severity of the conduct warranted a substantial fine, the final penalty was adjusted to reflect ongoing corporate remediation efforts and previous administrative state penalties imposed by regional casino commissions.

"This judgment sends a clear message across the international gaming and financial services sectors regarding anti-money laundering compliance," stated a regulatory compliance analyst in Sydney. "For Bally's and Star Entertainment, clearing this historical legal liability provides a definitive statutory boundary, though it requires strict operational adherence and tight capital management moving forward."

Capital Reserves, Market Reactions, and Corporate Governance

The court decision arrives during a delicate period for Star Entertainment's balance sheet and equity valuation.

Ahead of the judgment, Star shares were placed on a temporary trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), having dropped to A0.13 from historical highs above A3.80 prior to AUSTRAC's initial legal filings. In recent financial disclosures, Star reported holding A239 million in cash reserves alongside A80 million in restricted deposits, confirming that structured installment payments will be required to preserve operational liquidity. Bally's Corporation issued a public statement confirming its commitment to backing Star's long-term transformation, placing enhanced compliance frameworks and risk governance at the center of its Australian turnaround strategy.

Operational Guidelines for Managing Financial Crime Risk and Regulatory Compliance

To enforce strict AML/CTF protocols, satisfy international financial intelligence mandates, and manage regulatory risk across global gaming operations, corporate compliance committees and risk officers execute four core operational directives:

First, compliance task forces deploy automated transaction monitoring systems, setting real-time triggers to identify suspicious cash transactions, rapid chip conversions, and high-risk customer accounts. Second, corporate risk officers enforce enhanced due diligence (EDD) protocols, requiring verified source-of-wealth documentation for high-net-worth foreign patrons and third-party financial transfers. Third, internal audit divisions conduct regular independent reviews of AML/CTF programs, updating risk assessment frameworks to align with updated AUSTRAC operational guidelines. Fourth, board oversight task forces establish dedicated regulatory reporting subcommittees, ensuring executive leadership maintains complete visibility over statutory compliance disclosures and law enforcement inquiries.

Establishing Regulatory Accountability in Global Gaming

The A$260 million penalty against Star Entertainment highlights the expanding regulatory scrutiny facing international gaming operators and their parent organizations.

As Bally's Corporation integrates Star into its global operating architecture and executes court-mandated remediation schedules, financial markets and regulatory bodies will closely track the group's compliance performance. Establishing transparent, robust anti-money laundering controls remains essential for rebuilding enterprise value and maintaining license suitability across regulated jurisdictions.