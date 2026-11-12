AUB Group Shares Climb 5% Despite Shareholder Revolt as Nearly Half of Votes Oppose Pay Report at AGM
The insurance broking group's remuneration report narrowly passed, while shareholders approved all other resolutions at its annual general meeting.
SYDNEY — Shares of AUB Group Ltd. rose more than 5% on Thursday as the insurance broking group held its annual general meeting. At the meeting, nearly half of the votes cast opposed its executive pay report.
AUB shares closed up A$1.65, or 5.41%, at A$32.15. The stock traded between A$30.75 and A$32.18, with about 455,000 shares changing hands. AUB's market value stood at about A$4.2 billion.
The gain made AUB one of the top performers on the S&P/ASX 200 index, which closed 0.35% lower on Thursday.
First strike on pay
AUB received a "first strike" against its 2026 remuneration report at the meeting in Sydney.
The resolution to adopt the report passed narrowly, with 52.06% of votes in favor and 47.94% against. About 50.5 million votes were cast against the report, out of about 106.2 million votes in total.
Under Australia's corporations law, a company receives a "strike" when 25% or more of votes cast oppose its remuneration report. If a company receives two consecutive strikes, shareholders vote on whether to hold a meeting to re-elect the board.
The notice of meeting did not include a long-term incentive grant resolution, because a new incentive framework is under review. The board had said the existing return-on-invested-capital hurdle, introduced in 2023, could unintentionally discourage future acquisitions.
Shareholders approved all other resolutions. Gary Lennon was elected as a director with 97.66% of votes in favor. Resolutions on placement capacity, takeover provisions and financial assistance each passed with more than 99% support.
Strong results
AUB reported record underlying net profit after tax of A$224.6 million for fiscal 2026 in August, up 12.2% from a year earlier. Group EBIT margin rose 140 basis points to 36.1%.
The company has forecast fiscal 2027 underlying net profit of A$245 million to A$265 million, representing growth of 9.1% to 18%.
"AUB Group begins FY27 with greater scale, a stronger portfolio and clear opportunities to lift returns for shareholders," Chief Executive Michael Emmett said in August.
At the time, Emmett said the company would revise and clarify its medium-term margin targets for its new Australia and New Zealand reporting structure, likely at the AGM or with its February half-year results.
The company's current medium-term EBIT margin targets are 40% for Australian broking, 42% for New Zealand, 47% for agencies, 50% for BizCover and 32% for international.
About AUB
AUB is a network of insurance brokers and underwriting agencies, operating across about 579 locations. It primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses in Australia, New Zealand and internationally.
Despite Thursday's gain, AUB shares are down about 17% over the past year. The stock has traded as high as A$40.28 over the past 52 weeks.
The average analyst price target is about A$35.21, according to Yahoo Finance data.
This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.
© Copyright 2026 IBTimes AU. All rights reserved.