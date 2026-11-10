NRW Holdings Shares Gain 5% as Mining Services Rally Spreads Across ASX Contractors After Monadelphous Update

SYDNEY — Shares of NRW Holdings Ltd. rose more than 5% on Tuesday, as mining services and engineering contractors rallied on the same day that sector peer Monadelphous reaffirmed strong half-year guidance.

NRW shares gained 31 cents, or 5.07%, to A$6.43 in afternoon trading, after reaching as high as A$6.52. About 944,000 shares changed hands, valuing the company at about A$3 billion. The stock is up about 31% over the past year.

NRW did not release market-sensitive news on Tuesday.

Sector strength

The move came alongside gains across the contracting sector. Monadelphous was the biggest gainer on the ASX 200, on the back of first-half revenue of $1.7 billion and a strong expected result. Monadelphous said demand for engineering construction services remains strong, alongside substantial new contracts and extensions over the past year.

SRG Global also rose almost 6%, while mining technology firm IMDEX gained nearly 6%.

There was no confirmed link between Monadelphous' update and NRW's move, though investors often treat strong commentary from one contractor as a signal of conditions across the sector.

Broad market rally

The overall market was also strong. Smaller companies led a broad-based ASX rally, with the Small Ordinaries rising 1.6%. The ASX 200 reached its highest level since late August.

Falling bond yields helped. The 10-year bond yield eased 20 basis points to 5.14% from near 15-year highs. Lower yields can support companies with significant capital spending and construction exposure.

Recent activity

NRW has been active in winning new work. The company recently secured Canberra work packages through its Fredon business.

About NRW

NRW Holdings is a diversified contractor serving Australia's resources and infrastructure sectors, providing civil construction, mining services, and engineering and maintenance services. Its client base includes major iron ore, gold and lithium producers, and it undertakes public infrastructure projects.

Long-term performance

The stock has delivered strong gains over the longer term. In March, the stock had risen about 94% over the preceding 12 months. Tuesday's price leaves the shares up about 31% over the past year.

Risks

Like other contractors, NRW faces risks from cost inflation, labor availability and project execution. The sector is also sensitive to commodity prices, which affect mining companies' willingness to spend on new projects and expansions.

What's next

Investors will watch for NRW's next trading update and half-year results, due in February, for confirmation that strong demand conditions described by peers are also benefiting its business.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.