H World Stock Climbs Nearly 8% as Chinese Hotel Giant Beats Forecasts, Raises Full-Year Revenue Outlook

Shares of H World Group Ltd. rose nearly 8% on Monday after the Chinese hotel operator reported third-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year revenue forecast.

The stock rose $3.86, or 7.66%, to $54.25 in early trading on the Nasdaq. The company's market value is about $17.2 billion.

Revenue beats expectations

H World said revenue for the third quarter rose 11.3% from a year earlier to 7.8 billion yuan, or about $1.2 billion. That topped analyst estimates of about 7.33 billion yuan.

Net income attributable to the company rose 22.6% to 1.8 billion yuan, or about $269 million, up from 1.5 billion yuan a year earlier.

Operating income climbed 25.7% to 2.6 billion yuan, lifting its operating margin to 33.2% from 29.4%. The company said the improvement came mainly from a bigger contribution from its franchised hotels.

Adjusted EBITDA, a measure of operating profit, reached 3.1 billion yuan.

Franchise model drives growth

H World, formerly known as Huazhu Group, has been shifting toward an asset-light model, in which it manages or franchises hotels owned by others rather than leasing and operating them itself.

That strategy paid off in the quarter. Revenue from manachised and franchised hotels rose 25.7% to 4.2 billion yuan.

The company had 14,026 hotels with more than 1.38 million rooms in operation as of Sept. 30. Its brands include HanTing, JI Hotel and Orange Hotel in China, and Deutsche Hospitality in Europe.

China strong, international weaker

Revenue from H World's China business rose 15.6% to 6.6 billion yuan. Revenue from its international segment fell 7.7% to 1.2 billion yuan.

The company said its international unit held up despite tough conditions. "In the third quarter of 2026, despite persistent external headwinds, our HWI segment demonstrated resilience through continued local market penetration and ongoing efficiency improvements," H World said in its earnings statement.

Pricing in China was stable. The average daily rate in its blended China segment rose 1.8%, supporting a slight 0.1% gain in revenue per available room, a key industry measure. Same-hotel revenue per available room fell 4.4%.

Guidance raised

H World raised its 2026 revenue growth forecast to 9% to 10%, up from 4% to 8% previously.

It also raised its growth outlook for its China business to 13% to 14% and for its manachised and franchised revenue to 22% to 23%.

Strong balance sheet

The company generated 1.6 billion yuan in operating cash flow in the quarter. It ended September with 18.6 billion yuan in cash and a net cash position of 10.6 billion yuan.

Market context

The results offer a positive signal about Chinese consumer travel, which has been uneven as China's economy faces pressure from a weak property market and cautious spending.

H World shares are up about 12% over the past year, according to market data. The stock trades at about 21 times trailing earnings.

Investors will be watching for signs of whether travel demand in China stays steady in the final quarter, including during the holiday season, and whether the company keeps expanding its franchise network at a fast pace.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.