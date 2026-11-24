PERTH, Australia — Shares of Tasmea Ltd. rose nearly 9% on Tuesday as the industrial services group rebounded with a broad rally on the Australian market.

Tasmea shares were up 66 cents, or 8.67%, at A$8.27 in afternoon trading. They traded between A$7.97 and A$8.46, with more than 1.4 million shares changing hands. The company's market value was about A$2.3 billion.

No company news

Tasmea did not release a price-sensitive announcement on Tuesday. The gain came as the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.63%, on track to snap an eight-day losing streak. Industrials rose 1.2%, and the Small Ords index was up 2.4%.

Recovering from a pullback

The stock has been volatile in recent weeks. Tasmea had reached record levels above A$11 earlier, before pulling back. Before Tuesday's rally, the shares had slid to around A$7.61, well below that high.

Despite the decline, longer-term gains remain large. The stock is up about 82% over the past year.

What Tasmea does

Tasmea, based in Perth, provides maintenance, shutdown and specialist services to the mining, energy, water, defense and infrastructure sectors.

The company has grown largely through acquisitions. Tasmea agreed to acquire 100% of Maxim Group Australia for total consideration of up to A$254 million. The upfront consideration totaled A$184 million, made up of about A$112 million in cash and A$72 million in Tasmea shares issued at A$6.00 per share.

The acquisition increased Tasmea's exposure to energy transition infrastructure, particularly battery energy storage systems and renewable integration projects. Investors have also linked the company to Australia's data center and electrification infrastructure boom.

Record results

The company's latest full-year results were strong. Tasmea posted fiscal 2026 revenue of A$1.29 billion, up 136%. Underlying EBIT rose 54% to A$118 million, and earnings per share rose 27% to 28.8 cents.

Bull and bear cases

Supporters point to Tasmea's record earnings, its exposure to energy, mining and infrastructure maintenance, and a pipeline of acquisitions that has expanded its scale. Its services are often tied to recurring maintenance work, which can provide steadier revenue than one-off projects.

Skeptics warn that acquisition-led growth brings integration risk and that the stock's rapid rise has made it volatile. The recent pullback from above A$11 shows how quickly sentiment can shift.

Insiders have shown confidence in the company. Director Stephen Young bought 120,000 shares for about A$421,569 in February 2026 in an on-market trade.

For now, Tuesday's rebound shows investors returning to one of the ASX's best-performing industrial stocks of the past year.