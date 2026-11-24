Shares of Applied Digital Corp. jumped more than 25% on Monday after the AI data center developer signed a long-term lease worth about $5.4 billion with a major cloud computing company, adding to a broad rally in AI infrastructure stocks.

Applied Digital traded at $14.44 in Monday trading, up $2.95, or 25.65%, giving the Dallas-based company a market value of about $4.37 billion. Nearly 14 million shares had traded.

The deal

The company announced an 18-year lease agreement with a tier-one, investment-grade hyperscaler for 150 megawatts of critical IT capacity. The tenant was not named.

The agreement represents approximately $5.4 billion in contracted revenue over the base term, rising to about $12.7 billion over 33 years if all renewal options are exercised. The company said the lease carries better pricing and terms than its earlier agreements.

The deal lifts Applied Digital's total contracted base-term lease revenue above $41 billion, or about $100 billion including all renewals. The company now has more than 1.6 gigawatts of contracted critical IT load. Investment-grade customers account for about 75% of its base-term lease revenue.

Timing and financing

The new capacity will not come online quickly. "Delivery of the newly leased capacity is expected to begin in the first half of 2028," the company said, pending development milestones, utility arrangements and regulatory approvals.

Construction will be funded first with equity from Applied Digital's balance sheet and a $5 billion equity partnership with Macquarie Asset Management, followed by project financing. "The initial equity contribution has already been funded," the company said.

Separately, a $300 million senior secured bridge facility supports Delta Forge 1, its AI Factory campus in Louisiana. Remaining project financing for Delta Forge 1 and Polaris Forge 3 is expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Rebound from heavy losses

The jump follows a punishing stretch for data center stocks. Applied Digital fell nearly 18% on Friday as investors dumped neocloud and AI infrastructure names. Even after Monday's gain, the stock is down about 52% over the past 52 weeks.

The broader market helped. Nvidia soared more than 30% after reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped about 6%.

Debt in focus

Investors have grown wary of how much the AI build-out depends on borrowing. Applied Digital borrows heavily for construction, carrying total debt equal to 124.2% of its market value. That leaves the company exposed if financing markets tighten or projects run late.

Elon Musk warned over the weekend that the AI industry's "cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year," as grid delays and permitting push back the dates when data centers begin earning revenue.

Bull and bear cases

Supporters say long-term leases with investment-grade tenants give Applied Digital predictable revenue, and that the new contract shows big cloud companies still need more capacity.

Critics note that revenue from the new lease will not begin until 2028. In the meantime, the company must fund costly construction in a volatile credit market.

Executives have shown confidence in the stock. CEO Wes Cummins and President Jason Zhang bought about $6.6 million of APLD stock around $18 to $19 earlier this month, above where shares traded Monday.