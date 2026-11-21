Microsoft shares fell on Friday as the sell-off in technology stocks intensified, though the software giant held up better than many of its AI-focused peers.

The stock closed at $484.52, down 2.77%. That compared with a 5.28% plunge in the Nasdaq Composite and a 14% collapse in Nvidia.

Microsoft is now down about 13% from its 52-week high of $555.45. It closed at $523.88 on Nov. 13, meaning it has lost about 7.5% in a week.

Why the stock fell

Microsoft was pulled lower by a broad unwind of AI trades. The S&P 500 fell 3.7% for a seventh straight loss and entered correction territory, along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Investors are increasingly questioning whether huge investments in AI infrastructure will pay off. Microsoft has been among the biggest spenders, though CNBC reported that the company trimmed its 2026 capital spending forecast in its latest results.

The company also suffered a widespread outage of Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services on Nov. 12. A Microsoft executive later traced it to a latent defect, according to SlashGear.

The bull case

Wall Street remains strongly positive on Microsoft. The consensus rating is "strong buy," and the average price target is about $638, according to Finviz. That implies roughly 30% upside from Friday's close.

Supporters say Microsoft is better positioned than many peers. It is the only one of the four largest U.S. cloud spenders still generating positive free cash flow, according to The New York Times.

Its Azure cloud business has been growing rapidly, and Microsoft disclosed more than 30 million paid Microsoft 365 Copilot seats in July. Its software products give it a direct way to make money from AI across a huge customer base.

Microsoft also reported strong results for its fiscal first quarter in late October. Its shares have held up better than most AI stocks during the recent rout.

The bear case

Skeptics point to Microsoft's heavy AI spending and the risk that demand for AI services may grow more slowly than expected.

The stock has been volatile this year. It fell as low as about $352 in late June before rebounding sharply. Its worst single day of the past year was a 10% drop in January.

Microsoft also relies heavily on its partnership with OpenAI, which faces growing competition. Any change in that relationship or a slowdown in Azure growth could weigh on the shares.

What to watch

Microsoft's next quarterly earnings report is expected on Jan. 27, 2027. Investors will focus on Azure growth, Copilot adoption and any update to spending plans.

The bottom line

Microsoft offers a relatively steadier way to invest in AI, with strong cash flow and broad business lines. But it is not immune to the sector's sharp correction, and the near-term direction of tech stocks remains highly uncertain.

Investors considering a purchase may want to consult a licensed financial adviser.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.