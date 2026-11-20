Charles Schwab customers reported problems with the brokerage's services Thursday morning, according to the outage-tracking site Downdetector. It is the second disruption in three days for one of the largest U.S. brokerages, and it came on one of the busiest trading days of the year.

Downdetector said in a post on X at 10:05 a.m. EST that user reports showed problems with Charles Schwab beginning at about 10 a.m. It asked affected customers to share how they were affected, using the hashtag #CharlesSchwabDown.

A second tracking site, IsItDownRightNow, described a partial outage affecting some users. It recorded more problem reports than usual over the previous hour.

At the time of writing, Schwab had not publicly confirmed an outage or explained what caused the problems. It was not immediately clear how many customers were affected or which services were involved.

Reports focus on trading

Downdetector collects reports submitted by users, so its figures may not reflect the full scope of a disruption.

In replies to Downdetector's post, one user said options orders were not going through or could not be canceled. They said an order placed about 25 minutes earlier had only just come through. These claims could not be independently verified.

Problems with order execution can be especially costly for options traders, whose positions can move sharply within minutes. That is particularly true during the first hour of the trading session, when activity tends to be highest.

A heavy trading day

The reported problems came during an unusually busy session on Wall Street. Investors were waiting for Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models, to begin trading on the Nasdaq. Anthropic raised $81.3 billion in the largest initial public offering on record.

The company priced its shares at $83 late Wednesday. Its co-founders rang the Nasdaq opening bell Thursday morning, and the first trade was expected in the late morning or early afternoon.

Major stock indexes were volatile. An early rally faded, and by midmorning the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 270 points. Brokerages often see heavy traffic on days with high-profile market events, which can strain their systems.

Second disruption this week

Thursday's reports came two days after a separate outage hit Schwab's website on Tuesday morning, shortly after U.S. markets opened.

During that disruption, the website showed an error message saying the server "encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request." By 10:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Downdetector had logged more than 1,400 reports. The site was working again by about 10:38 a.m. ET.

Schwab said afterward that a "brief webpage loading issue has been resolved."

"Trading remained available, and clients could access their accounts at schwab.com/login," a Schwab spokesperson told Business Insider, adding that the company apologized for the inconvenience.

Some users said at the time that thinkorswim, Schwab's trading platform for active traders, appeared to keep working during Tuesday's website problems.

A string of outages

The Schwab disruptions are part of a broader run of technology outages this week at major companies:

JPMorgan Chase: transaction delays on Monday, which were blamed on an internal software bug that spilled over to other banks.

transaction delays on Monday, which were blamed on an internal software bug that spilled over to other banks. Apple: an internal update on Tuesday disrupted the App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare and iCloud sign-ins.

an internal update on Tuesday disrupted the App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare and iCloud sign-ins. Marriott: customers could not sign in to its website or Bonvoy app for several hours, which affected mobile check-in and digital room keys.

customers could not sign in to its website or Bonvoy app for several hours, which affected mobile check-in and digital room keys. United Airlines: a technology problem on Monday delayed some departures.

The number of incidents has raised questions about whether they are connected. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that officials had found "no evidence that the recent outages were connected or caused by a hostile actor," according to ConsumerAffairs.

The patching problem

Some analysts have pointed to a sharp rise in the number of software fixes that companies are rushing to install. The number of newly reported software security flaws hit a record in October, according to Yahoo Finance calculations. Analysts say the jump has been driven partly by AI tools that can find vulnerabilities faster than ever.

Ben Emons of FedWatch Advisors calls the trend the "Patchpocalypse."

"A flood of AI-found bugs means a flood of patches, and every patch is a chance for something to break," Emons wrote this week.

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora told analysts Wednesday that unintended consequences of patching and configuration changes were partly behind recent outages at major companies.

There is no indication that Thursday's reported problems at Schwab are linked to patching or to any of the other outages.

Previous problems

Schwab, based in Westlake, Texas, is one of the largest U.S. brokerages. It took over the thinkorswim platform when it acquired TD Ameritrade.

The company has faced periodic technical problems over the years, often on volatile market days. Outage trackers have recorded several smaller spikes in complaints in recent weeks. In October, hundreds of users reported trouble logging in to thinkorswim through both its mobile app and website.

What customers can do

During past disruptions, Schwab has directed customers to its direct login page and the Schwab Mobile app. Customers who cannot reach their accounts online can typically place, change or cancel orders by phone through a Schwab representative, although wait times may be longer during an outage.

Customers who believe an order was delayed or executed incorrectly because of a technical problem can contact Schwab customer service and keep records, such as screenshots and order confirmations, of what happened.

It was not immediately clear when normal service would fully return. Schwab did not immediately respond publicly to the latest reports.