SK Hynix ADR Tumbles 5.5% as Nvidia Turmoil and DRAM Price-Fixing Lawsuit Hit Korean Memory Chip Giant

SK Hynix Inc.'s U.S.-listed shares fell more than 5% on Monday as the South Korean memory chipmaker was hit by fallout from Nvidia's leadership crisis and a court decision allowing a price-fixing lawsuit to proceed.

The American depositary shares fell 5.52% to $124.51 as of 11:04 a.m. Eastern time, extending losses from last week. The ADRs closed at $131.79 on Friday.

The selloff followed a steep decline for SK Hynix's shares in Seoul, which fell about 6.7% earlier Monday as South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index dropped 3.6%.

Nvidia's key memory supplier

SK Hynix is considered the most Nvidia-dependent of the world's major memory chipmakers. It is the leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, a type of chip that is essential for AI processors.

That close tie has made the company especially vulnerable to the turmoil at Nvidia, which began last week when CEO Jensen Huang resigned. The ADRs fell in each of the trading sessions after the news.

Investors are now looking ahead to Nvidia's quarterly results on Tuesday, seen as a critical test of AI infrastructure spending, the main driver of SK Hynix's HBM business.

Lawsuit adds pressure

A U.S. federal judge allowed a proposed class-action lawsuit against SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology to proceed. The suit accuses the three companies of working together to limit DRAM supply and push prices higher.

The allegations have not been proven. The three companies together hold more than 90% of the global DRAM market.

Other concerns

The company faces several other challenges. Delays in U.S. export licenses for chipmaking equipment bound for SK Hynix's NAND flash plants in China remain unresolved.

Competition from Chinese memory maker CXMT in the conventional DRAM market has also added uncertainty for the sector.

A research report from SemiAnalysis that cut forecasts for global AI chip spending also weighed on memory stocks Monday.

Volatile since U.S. debut

SK Hynix's ADRs began trading in the U.S. in July, after pricing at $149. The listing gave American investors a direct way to buy into the Korean chipmaker, one of the biggest winners of the AI boom.

The ADRs have been volatile since then, tracking swings in AI sentiment and the Korean stock market. They have fallen well below their offering price in recent weeks.

Memory peers fall

Other memory chip stocks also fell sharply Monday. Micron dropped more than 5%, and SanDisk fell about 8.5%.

In Seoul, Samsung Electronics shares fell about 4.5%.

What's next

Despite the recent losses, many analysts remain positive on SK Hynix's long-term prospects, citing strong demand for HBM chips and its leadership in next-generation memory.

But in the near term, the stock is likely to keep moving with Nvidia's fortunes. Nvidia's results and guidance on Tuesday, and any update on its leadership, could set the direction for SK Hynix and the broader memory sector.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.