KOSPI Plunges 3.6% as South Korean Stocks Shed 190 Points, Sliding to 5,100 in a Brutal Session for Seoul

SEOUL — South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index fell sharply on Monday. It lost about 3.6% to end near 5,100, one of the steepest drops among major Asian markets on a day of broad selling across the region.

The KOSPI fell 190.03 points, or 3.59%, to 5,100.50, according to market data as of 3:32 p.m. local time, just after the market's close. The index had ended the previous session at about 5,290.

The decline came as Japan's Nikkei 225 also fell more than 2%, adding to a heavy session for North Asian stocks.

No single trigger confirmed

A specific trigger for Monday's selloff had not been confirmed at the time of writing.

South Korea's market is heavily weighted toward large technology and semiconductor companies, especially Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Those two chipmakers make up a big share of the index, so moves in their shares often drive the KOSPI as a whole.

That makes the index highly sensitive to shifts in global sentiment toward chip stocks and artificial intelligence spending. When investors grow worried about demand for memory chips or the returns on AI investment, the KOSPI often falls further than other markets.

A volatile year

Monday's drop adds to a turbulent year for Korean stocks.

The KOSPI rose strongly in the first half of 2026 on enthusiasm about demand for AI-related memory chips. But it has suffered several sharp setbacks since then. In July, the index plunged about 22%, its worst month since the 2008 global financial crisis, according to market reports at the time, as doubts about the payoff from AI spending hit chipmakers.

The index traded above 6,500 in late August before falling below 6,000 in mid-October, when a slump in chip stocks and concern about oil prices hit Asian markets. Late in October, it traded near 5,470.

Monday's close near 5,100 puts the index well below those levels. It shows how much of the year's earlier gains have been reversed.

Wider Asian weakness

The selloff in Seoul came alongside losses elsewhere in the region. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell about 2.4%, dropping below the 60,000 mark. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 traded modestly lower, though several individual stocks posted strong gains.

Korean and Japanese stocks often move together because both markets have large exposures to global technology supply chains and exports. Foreign investors tend to treat them as related bets on the global chip cycle.

What to watch

Investors will be watching for signs of whether Monday's drop marks the start of another extended decline or a one-day reaction to global sentiment.

Key factors include results and outlooks from major U.S. technology companies, trends in memory chip prices, and foreign investor flows into Korean stocks. Moves in the South Korean won and in U.S. bond yields will also be closely tracked.

Market regulators in South Korea have tools to slow trading during extreme moves. These include "sidecar" measures that temporarily halt program trading when futures prices swing sharply.

For now, Monday's slide leaves the KOSPI on uncertain footing as investors weigh how much further the year's chip-driven rally could unwind.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.