Jensen Huang Weighs Shock Nvidia Comeback as Allies Form 'War Room,' but Bessent Says Board Must Look Outside

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jensen Huang is considering a return as Nvidia's chief executive just days after resigning, the Financial Times reported Sunday. The report adds to a fast-growing fight over the future leadership of the world's most valuable chipmaker.

According to the newspaper, which cited people familiar with the matter, Huang has discussed a possible comeback with close confidants.

One Huang ally told the FT that supporters were putting together a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for his return and would try to win support from the White House.

"Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," one person involved in the reinstatement effort told the newspaper.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bessent Calls for an Outsider

The Trump administration appeared to push back the same day.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that Nvidia should look beyond its own ranks for a new leader.

"This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader that they need to go outside the company, that just (with) what was going on inside the company, they need a dramatic shakeup," Bessent told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

Bessent also said Nvidia's board and outside counsel needed to answer, within 10 days, questions about the company's culture of compliance with U.S. export restrictions. According to Axios, he also questioned whether the company's earnings might have been inflated by inappropriate chip sales to China.

Nvidia has not publicly responded to Bessent's remarks.

A Rapid Fall

Huang resigned Thursday as Nvidia's president, chief executive and board member, ending 33 years leading the company he co-founded.

His departure followed reports of extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed. U.S. intelligence has reportedly said she was recruited by Chinese intelligence.

She has not been charged, and China denies the espionage allegations. Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO, and director Harvey Jones was named the company's first-ever board chair.

"The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team," Jones said.

Growing Campaign for His Return

The comeback talk follows a weekend of pressure from parts of the tech world.

An online petition calling for Huang's reinstatement had drawn more than 160,000 signatures by Monday, CNBC reported. Elon Musk and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney are among its backers. The petition's signatures are self-reported and have not been independently verified.

On Friday, Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management founder Gavin Baker published an open letter urging Nvidia's board to keep "all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang." Their firms together held about 10.6 million Nvidia shares as of June 30.

Skeptics Push Back

Not everyone believes a comeback is realistic.

Dan Ives, a prominent Nvidia bull and analyst at Yorkville Ives & Co., said he saw no path back for Huang.

"Despite pressure from major shareholders we see no chance Jensen comes back to Nvidia as CEO," Ives told Newsweek. "The black eye moment for Jensen is impossible to come back from."

Ives said he expects an outside successor and named Apple CEO Tim Cook and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora as examples. "Jensen is one of a kind and he is worth roughly $1 trillion to Nvidia's valuation," he said.

Corporate governance expert Charles Elson was also skeptical. "Bringing him back doesn't solve any problems at all," Elson told Newsweek. "No one is above company policy, even the CEO."

Another person familiar with the situation told the FT: "Having an affair with a subordinate is a fireable offence."

Succession Search Under Way

Nvidia's board has said it is selecting a search firm and has not formally engaged any candidates.

"Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature," the board said.

The FT reported last week that the board had approached Arm CEO Rene Haas, a former Nvidia executive, as a potential successor. Nvidia has not commented on that report.

Earnings Loom

The leadership drama comes just before a crucial test. Nvidia reports fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, Nov. 17, after markets close.

The stock fell about 13% last week, its sixth straight weekly decline, and the company's market value fell below $4 trillion.

Investors will watch the results and any comments from management for signs of how the leadership crisis, the investigations and Bessent's questions about export compliance could affect the company.

Ives estimated that scrutiny of Nvidia's China operations and export-control issues could put about 10% to 15% of its revenue at risk. That is a potential exposure, not a confirmed loss.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.