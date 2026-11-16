ASX 200 Slips for Third Straight Session as Miners Sink and Nvidia Turmoil Keeps Australian Investors on Edge

SYDNEY — Australian shares edged lower Monday afternoon as a selloff in mining stocks and continued nervousness about the artificial intelligence trade outweighed gains in technology and financial stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 16.7 points, or 0.18%, at 9,065.5 at 2:41 p.m. AEDT. It was on track for its third straight session of losses.

The index finished Friday down 0.7% at 9,082.2. It still gained 0.68% last week, its third straight weekly rise, and is up about 1.95% so far this month. It remains about 215 points below the record high it set in August.

The broader All Ordinaries index also slipped, falling 15.9 points, or 0.17%, to 9,188.6 at midday.

Miners Lead the Decline

Mining stocks were the biggest drag. The materials sector was down about 1.5% in the afternoon, the worst performer among the index's 11 sectors.

Major miners BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue fell with copper and iron ore futures, which dropped after weaker-than-expected economic data from China late last week. BHP was holding an investor briefing Monday.

Gold miners also came under pressure. The precious metal slipped to about US$3,884 an ounce as rising bond yields and a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on prices.

Expectations of higher U.S. interest rates have pushed the U.S. dollar index to its highest level since April, hurting metals prices, which are priced in dollars.

The Australian dollar weakened to about 67.80 U.S. cents.

Tech Stocks Buck the Trend

Technology shares bucked the market's weakness. Information technology was the best-performing sector, up about 0.8%, led by:

Xero, up 4.3%

WiseTech Global, up 2.2%

Life360, up 1.5%

The real estate and financials sectors also posted modest gains.

Nvidia Fallout Reaches Sydney

The cautious mood followed a shaky Friday on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq led losses and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.

Turmoil at Nvidia has unsettled investors in AI-linked stocks around the world. The chipmaker's shares fell about 13% last week, their sixth straight weekly decline, after co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive amid scrutiny of his personal relationships.

Analysts said traders were weighing the leadership crisis at the chipmaker against broader questions about how long the AI boom can last.

The next big test comes Tuesday, when Nvidia reports quarterly results after U.S. markets close. Those results will be released Wednesday morning in Australia.

Investors are also watching the planned Nasdaq listing of AI company Anthropic on Thursday, which market analysts have flagged as another potential catalyst for AI stocks.

Elders Soars on Profit Surge

Among individual stocks, agribusiness company Elders was the top performer, jumping about 7.8% after reporting that its full-year profit nearly tripled.

Coles Hit by Cyber Incident

Supermarket giant Coles said it was investigating a cybersecurity incident that affected its systems over the weekend. The company said no data appeared to have been compromised.

Cyberattacks on major Australian companies have drawn growing scrutiny in recent years after several high-profile data breaches affected millions of customers.

Energy Stocks Watch Oil

Energy stocks such as Woodside Energy and Santos were in focus after a mixed end to last week for oil prices. Brent crude was holding around US$96 a barrel, while U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate was near US$88.

Oil prices posted a second straight weekly decline last week, pressured by a growing supply surplus.

RBA, Jobs Data in Focus

Attention is shifting to a busy week of domestic economic events.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock is due to speak Tuesday. Investors will be looking for clues about the central bank's next interest rate moves.

National employment figures will follow later in the week. A strong jobs report could add to concerns that rates will stay higher for longer.

Property stocks have been volatile recently as investors debate whether interest rates have peaked.

Earnings and AGM Season Continues

The local market is also moving through annual general meeting season, with several companies releasing results and trading updates.

Shareholder unrest was a theme at some meetings. Technology company BrainChip faced pressure from investors on Monday.

Outlook

Analysts expect the Australian market to stay sensitive to global technology trends this week, especially Nvidia's results and the AI-related events in the United States.

With miners under pressure from weaker metals prices and investors cautious before key economic data, the ASX 200 may struggle to recover much ground in the near term. Gains in technology stocks offered some support.

Australian markets close at 4 p.m. AEDT.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of AI technology from Anthropic, which is mentioned in this story.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.