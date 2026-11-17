Rene Haas Leads Kalshi Odds to Become Next Nvidia CEO as Jensen Huang Comeback Bets Surge Past Ian Buck

Arm Holdings chief executive Rene Haas has become the betting favorite to be Nvidia's next permanent CEO on the prediction market Kalshi. Wagers on a return by co-founder Jensen Huang have also climbed, pushing him past longtime frontrunner Ian Buck.

As of Monday morning, Kalshi traders gave Haas a 20% chance of being named Nvidia's next CEO, with Huang at 17% and Buck, Nvidia's head of hyperscale and high-performance computing, at 13%. The market, which asks who will be the company's next chief executive and excludes interim or acting appointments, had drawn more than $12.4 million in trading volume.

The odds have shifted sharply in under a week. Buck led the market for much of the period after Huang's resignation, at times close to 40%, before falling as Haas and Huang gained ground.

A company in crisis

The betting reflects a leadership crisis at the world's leading maker of artificial intelligence chips.

On Nov. 12, Nvidia's board announced that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately. He had led the company for 33 years after co-founding it in 1993.

His departure followed reports of extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based data company Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer. U.S. officials reportedly suspect her of ties to Chinese intelligence. China has denied the espionage allegations, and they have not been proven publicly. Nvidia has said it had no reason to believe its secrets were compromised.

In a letter to employees before his resignation, Huang acknowledged the affairs. "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did," he wrote. He also confirmed the board had opened an independent investigation into national security concerns raised in news reports.

The board named Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress interim CEO, and she will keep her finance role. Longtime director Harvey Jones became the company's first board chair.

"The Board has full confidence in Colette and the leadership team, and we expect the company's operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption," Jones said in the company's announcement.

Haas emerges as candidate

The surge in bets on Haas followed a Financial Times report on Friday that Nvidia's board had approached him as a possible successor. The newspaper cited people familiar with the matter and said Haas was one of several candidates under consideration. It said there was no guarantee he would receive or accept an offer.

Haas is no stranger to Nvidia. He spent about seven years there, working under Huang as a vice president and general manager in its computing products business, before joining Arm in 2013. He became Arm's CEO in 2022 and led its 2023 stock market listing. He is reported to have strong ties to Huang and several Nvidia directors.

Arm's U.S.-listed shares fell about 6% after the report.

Nvidia played down the speculation. The company told Reuters it was still choosing an executive search firm and had not formally engaged any candidate.

"Any speculation regarding individual candidates, whether internal or external, is premature," the company said.

Push for Huang's return

Huang's rise in the betting market reflects a growing campaign to bring him back.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Huang had discussed returning as CEO with confidants. It said his allies were assembling a "war room" of Silicon Valley executives to lobby the board and were seeking support from the White House.

An open letter on a website called Stand with Jensen, urging the board to reinstate Huang while the investigation continues, had more than 175,000 names by Monday. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was signing a petition backing Huang's return.

Inside Nvidia, an internal suggestion-box post supporting Huang drew more than 1,600 comments, according to a report by Wired.

The comeback push has met resistance. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Nvidia needs a dramatic shake-up and should look outside the company for its next leader.

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci also dismissed the idea of a return. "No board can reinstate a CEO it is still investigating," he wrote on X.

Some longtime Nvidia bulls on Wall Street, including Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, have also ruled out a return.

The board has not publicly ruled out Huang's return, but it has begun searching for a permanent replacement.

Buck slips from top spot

Buck, who joined Nvidia in 2004 and is widely credited with creating CUDA, the software platform that lets developers use Nvidia's chips for general computing, had been seen by many analysts as the most logical internal choice.

Some analysts have said an internal candidate with deep technical knowledge would be the safest pick, given how closely Nvidia's success is tied to its hardware and software ecosystem.

Other names floated by analysts and commentators include co-founder Chris Malachowsky, Advanced Micro Devices CEO Lisa Su and former Apple CEO Tim Cook. None has been confirmed as a candidate.

Investors on edge

The turmoil has weighed on Nvidia's shares. The stock fell about 8% in after-hours trading on Nov. 11 when the first reports emerged that the board was preparing to remove Huang. Nvidia stock futures fell about 3% early Monday after the report that Huang was weighing a comeback.

The next big test comes quickly. Kress is scheduled to lead the company's quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, the first under new leadership. Investors will watch closely for any update on the CEO search and signs of whether the leadership upheaval is affecting customers.

Prediction markets like Kalshi let users trade contracts tied to the outcome of real-world events, and prices reflect traders' bets rather than any official information. The odds can move quickly as new reports come out.

For now, the market suggests no clear favorite. With all three leading names below 25%, traders appear deeply uncertain over who will ultimately run a company at the center of the global AI boom.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.