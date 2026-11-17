Tyson Foods Stock Jumps 10% as Revenue Tops Forecasts and Dividend Rises Despite Deepening Beef Losses

Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. jumped more than 10% on Monday after the meat producer reported quarterly revenue and adjusted earnings above Wall Street expectations and raised its dividend.

The stock rose $6.02, or 10.24%, to $64.86 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares had closed at $58.84 on Friday.

The early rally was much stronger than the 1% gain seen in premarket trading after the results were released. It gave Tyson a market value of about $22.8 billion.

Results beat estimates

For its fiscal fourth quarter, Tyson reported adjusted earnings of 61 cents a share, narrowly ahead of analyst estimates of 60 cents.

Revenue rose 5.2% from a year earlier to $14.59 billion, beating the consensus forecast of about $14.1 billion. The quarter included an extra week, which boosted sales.

But profits fell sharply. Adjusted earnings per share were down 47% from $1.15 a year earlier. On a reported basis, Tyson swung to a loss of 22 cents a share, compared with a profit of 13 cents a year ago, as restructuring and other charges weighed.

Adjusted operating income dropped 41% to $361 million from $608 million.

Beef losses deepen

Tyson's beef business remains its biggest problem. The company's beef segment operating loss widened 86% to $514 million in the quarter.

The U.S. beef industry has been struggling with a shortage of cattle after years of drought and herd reductions. That has pushed up the cost of cattle, squeezing profits for meatpackers like Tyson.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture projects domestic beef production will fall about 2% in fiscal 2027, while pork output is expected to stay about flat and chicken production to rise about 1%, according to Tyson.

Tyson's chicken and prepared foods businesses have helped offset the beef losses, reflecting the benefit of its range of proteins.

Dividend raised

Tyson raised its annual dividend by 2%, signaling confidence in its ability to keep returning cash to shareholders despite the tough outlook.

Operating cash flow for fiscal 2026 climbed 13% to $2.43 billion, giving the company room to support the dividend.

Weaker outlook for 2027

Looking ahead, Tyson expects a difficult fiscal 2027. The company forecast sales down 3.5% to 5.5%, mainly because of lower beef volumes.

It projected adjusted operating income of $1.7 billion to $2.15 billion for the year.

Despite that cautious guidance, investors appeared to focus on the revenue beat, the dividend increase and signs of strength in chicken and prepared foods.

Stock performance

Before Monday's jump, Tyson shares were up about 10% over the past year, according to market data. Monday's gain pushed that 52-week increase higher.

The stock trades at about 36 times its trailing earnings, a high multiple for a meat company, reflecting depressed profits in its beef business.

What investors are watching

Investors will be watching how quickly the U.S. cattle supply recovers, since that will decide when Tyson's beef business can return to profit. Some analysts expect tight cattle supplies to last for several years.

Other key factors include chicken demand, the performance of the prepared foods unit and consumer spending on meat. Tyson's brands include Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park.

The company's ability to manage costs will also matter as it works through a weaker year for sales.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.