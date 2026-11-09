From potato chips to chocolate bars, a small group of global brands dominates what the world snacks on. In 2026, a mix of decades-old favorites and a few fast-rising newcomers continue to generate billions of dollars in annual sales.

No single official ranking measures exactly how many units of each snack are sold worldwide. Many of the biggest producers, including privately held Mars, do not publish brand-by-brand figures. The list below draws on company disclosures, industry rankings and brand valuations to identify 10 of the best-selling snack brands on the market this year.

The companies behind the snacks

A few corporate giants control much of the global snack aisle. PepsiCo, owner of Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos and Ruffles, generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2024; Mondelez International, owner of Oreo and Cadbury, generated about $36 billion; and Ferrero Group's revenues exceeded 18 billion euros.

The confectionery rankings were reshuffled this year. Mondelez retained first place ahead of Mars for a third year in Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery's 2026 Global Top 100 candy companies ranking, with Ferrero, Hershey and Nestlé completing the top five. Mondelez reported $38.5 billion in sales, slightly ahead of Mars at $36 billion, and well above Ferrero at $22.2 billion and Hershey at $11.7 billion.

The rankings come with a caveat. Because Mars is a private company, it is not required to release sales figures, so analysts rely on estimates that can differ significantly.

Here are 10 of the world's biggest-selling snack brands in 2026:

1. Lay's

PepsiCo's flagship potato chip remains the heavyweight of the salty snack world. According to Brand Finance, Lay's is worth an estimated $12.7 billion, making it the second most valuable food brand in the world behind only Nestlé.

The brand got a makeover recently. In fall 2025, Lay's rebranded its logo to highlight that every chip is made from real potatoes.

2. Doritos

The tortilla chip continues to gain ground. Doritos has climbed to an estimated brand value of $5.4 billion after growing 16% year on year.

It leads in the world's largest snack market. Doritos was the No. 1 chip brand in the United States, with two-thirds of Americans who regularly buy chips saying they had bought it in the past three months.

3. Oreo

The cookie is Mondelez's biggest global brand. Oreo now delivers more than $4 billion in annual global revenue, making it one of the most valuable snack brands in the world.

Mondelez Chief Executive Dirk Van de Put has pointed to the company's "extensive route-to-market capabilities and portfolio of iconic brands" as advantages for future growth.

4. Cheetos

The cheese snack remains a global staple for PepsiCo. Its worldwide annual retail sales reached about $4 billion as early as 2010. In the U.S., Cheetos ranked second behind Doritos among chip brands that regular buyers had recently purchased.

5. Snickers

The candy bar holds a unique title. Mars Snacking, the Mars division behind M&M's and Skittles, also makes Snickers, the world's best-selling chocolate bar.

6. Pringles

The stackable chip has a new owner. Mars completed its acquisition of Kellanova, whose portfolio includes Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts and Rice Krispies Treats, in December 2025. The combined business generates about $36 billion in annual revenue, with a portfolio that includes nine billion-dollar brands.

7. Reese's

Hershey's peanut butter cups are a major profit engine. Reese's generates several billion dollars in annual sales and remains one of the company's strongest performers.

8. Milka

Mondelez's European chocolate brand moves enormous volume. Milka bars are sold in at least 15 countries, with 150,000 products sold every hour.

9. Toblerone

The triangular Swiss bar is a fixture of airport shops worldwide. Toblerone is mostly still made in Switzerland and sells about 4 million bars a day.

10. Ritz

Mondelez's cracker has joined the billion-dollar club. Ritz has crossed the $1 billion mark in annual sales.

Rising challenger: Uncrustables

A newer product is fast closing in on the giants. J.M. Smucker has said its frozen crustless sandwich brand Uncrustables is on track to exceed $1 billion in annual sales by the end of fiscal 2026.

Pressure on the industry

The biggest brands face headwinds despite their size. Lay's, Doritos, Lindt and Oreo remain worth billions despite growing pressure from health trends, private label products and changing consumer habits.

Costs are rising too. Confectionery sales have kept growing despite higher cocoa costs and inflationary pressures.

The industry's leaders are betting on continued growth. Billion-dollar snack brands are backing their scale with heavy capital investment, expanding manufacturing capacity rather than pulling back.

The U.S. remains the biggest prize. The American snack food market generated more than $53 billion in sales in 2025, followed by China with almost $34 billion.