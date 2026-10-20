Domino's Pizza Enterprises Shares Rise 4.2% as Turnaround Under New CEO Lifts Stock Nearly 47% in a Year

SYDNEY — Shares of Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd. rose more than 4% on Tuesday, adding to a strong run for the pizza chain operator as investors back its efforts to reset the business.

Domino's shares gained 0.885 Australian dollars, or 4.18%, to A$22.085 in afternoon trading. The stock traded between A$21.18 and A$22.46, with about 187,000 shares changing hands. The company's market value stood at about A$2.1 billion.

It was not immediately clear whether the company had released new information to the market. Domino's shares are up nearly 47% over the past year, making it one of the few stocks in Tuesday's top gainers to post a strong annual performance.

About Domino's Pizza Enterprises

Brisbane-based Domino's Pizza Enterprises is the largest master franchisee of the Domino's brand outside the United States. It holds exclusive rights to operate the Domino's network in markets including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and several Asian countries.

The Domino's brand itself is owned by U.S.-listed Domino's Pizza Inc.

A business reset

After years of growth, Domino's Pizza Enterprises ran into trouble as rising costs, weaker consumer spending and heavy reliance on discounting squeezed profits for both the company and its franchise partners. Its shares fell sharply from their highs earlier this decade.

Billionaire Jack Cowin, the company's largest shareholder and now chairman, has led efforts to overhaul the business. The company has moved away from deep discounting toward a more sustainable model aimed at improving profitability for individual stores.

The company also appointed Andrew Gregory as group chief executive and managing director.

Mixed results, stronger balance sheet

The reset has come at a cost to sales. For fiscal 2026, Domino's reported revenue down about 11% to about A$2.05 billion and a statutory net loss of about A$134 million, reflecting write-downs on its balance sheet.

But the company said franchise partner profitability rose to its highest level in four years. It also generated strong free cash flow of about A$164 million and reduced net debt by about A$228 million.

Same-store sales fell for the year, which the company said reflected deliberate pricing changes and reduced discounting. Stronger results in Europe and Asia helped offset softer trading in Australia and New Zealand.

Takeover interest

The stock has also been supported by past takeover interest. In October 2025, shares surged after a report that private equity firm Bain Capital was considering a bid for the company. No deal has been announced.

What to watch

Domino's has said its focus for fiscal 2027 is rebuilding profitable order growth while maintaining stronger economics for franchisees.

Investors will watch upcoming trading updates, including at the company's annual general meeting, for signs that customer orders are recovering without a return to heavy discounting.