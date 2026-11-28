MINNEAPOLIS — Target's Black Friday sale has hit its peak, with steep discounts on kitchen appliances, vacuums, TVs, bedding and holiday décor, as the retailer competes with Amazon and Walmart for holiday shoppers.

Target's Black Friday sale started Sunday, Nov. 22, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 29. Some deals were posted on Thursday, Nov. 26. Membership is not required to shop the deals.

Here are 20 of the best Target Black Friday deals available Friday, based on pricing tracked by NBC Select, Yahoo Shopping and Clark Deals. Prices may change and stock can run out.

Kitchen

1. KitchenAid 5-quart 10-Speed Stand Mixer with Copper Bowl (Hearth & Hand with Magnolia): $349.99, down from $499.99. 2. Cuisinart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $99.99, down from $229.99. 3. Instant Pot 6-quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle: $59.99, down from $139.99. 4. Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Coffee Maker: $129.99, down from $189.99. 5. Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine: $150, down from $240. 6. Frigidaire Gallery 44-pound Nugget Ice Maker: $150, down from $270. 7. Rubbermaid 30-Piece Easy Store Food Storage Set: $9.99, down from $19.98.

Vacuums

8. Dyson V9 Motorbar Cordless Vacuum: $269.99, down from $599.99. 9. Shark Rocket Pet Stick Vacuum (HV301BL): $99.99, down from $199.99. 10. Shark Rotator Pet Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum (LA701): $190, down from $400.

Tech And Entertainment

11. Samsung 65-inch 4K Crystal Series Smart TV: $299.99, down from $399.99. 12. Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: $499.99, a $50 savings. 13. Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones (Matte Pink): $140, down from $350. 14. Beats Solo 4 Headphones (Bright Pink): $79.99, $100 off list price. 15. Toniebox 2 Pokémon Starter Set: $99, down from $149.99.

Wellness And Bedding

16. Therabody Theragun Mini (3rd generation): $154.99, down from $219.99. 17. Becky Cameron Waffle Textured All-Season Comforter Set: $74.68, down from $124.47. 18. ViscoSoft 3-inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper: $113.01, down from $214.22.

Holiday And Style

19. 7.5-foot Alberta Spruce LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree: $81, down from $135. 20. Hulken Original Rolling Tote Bag (Medium): $88, down from $110.

Category-Wide Savings

Beyond individual items, Target is running broad markdowns. According to NBC Select, smart home devices and cameras are up to 55% off, laptops and printers up to 50% off, headphones and speakers up to 50% off, and tablets and e-readers up to 35% off.

Clothing and gifts are also on sale. Hip2Save reported up to 50% off select kids, toddler and baby clothing, $10 men's Goodfellow & Co crewneck sweatshirts, and 40% off select holiday décor. Toy shoppers can find up to 50% off select toys, along with buy-one-get-one-50%-off offers.

Early Access And Membership

Target's paid membership offers perks during sales. Target Circle 360 costs $99 a year and provides 24 hours of early access to sale events, including Black Friday. It also includes expedited shipping.

Shopping Tips

The KitchenAid mixer and Dyson vacuum are among the deepest discounts in their categories and tend to sell out quickly. Shoppers should compare prices across retailers, as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are running competing deals on many of the same brands.

Deals are live and may change, so prices should be checked before purchase. With the sale running through Sunday, shoppers who miss a deal Friday may see restocks or new markdowns over the weekend.