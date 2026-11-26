Kohl's shares rose again Wednesday. The gain extended a rally that began after the department store chain reported its first quarterly increase in comparable sales in a long stretch and raised its full-year forecast.

Kohl's stock traded at $26.11 around 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, up 78 cents, or 3.06%. About 1.1 million shares had traded early in the session, and the company's market value is near $3 billion.

The gain builds on Tuesday's jump. Shares rose 12.62% to $23.88 in premarket trading Tuesday, moving closer to the top of their 52-week range.

Back to growth

Net sales increased 1.3% from a year earlier to $3.5 billion, with comparable sales up 1.2%. Gross margin was 41.0% of net sales, an increase of 145 basis points.

Operating income was $217 million, compared with $73 million a year earlier. As a percentage of total revenue, it was 6.0%, up 392 basis points.

CEO Michael Bender framed the quarter as a turning point. He said Kohl's "returned to top-line growth with a positive 1.2% comparable sales performance" while maintaining "strong financial discipline" and generating robust cash flow.

Stores led the gains. Store sales rose 2% on a comparable basis, an acceleration of more than 400 basis points from the second quarter, driven by investments in inventory depth and in-store enhancements. Digital sales declined 1%.

Comparable sales rose in every major merchandise category, Bender said on the earnings call. Footwear comparable sales rose 4%, an improvement of more than 700 basis points from the second quarter. The marketplace business grew nearly 75% from a year earlier.

One-time items boost the bottom line

The headline profit includes several one-time items. Net income was $254 million, or $2.15 a diluted share. Results included a $1.16-per-share tax reserve release, a $0.39-per-share real estate gain and a $0.28-per-share tariff benefit.

Measures of adjusted earnings differ by source. The company's release reported adjusted net income of $344 million, or $2.94 per adjusted diluted share, compared with $61 million, or $0.54, a year earlier. Investing.com, using a different basis, said adjusted earnings of $1.76 a share topped Wall Street's near-breakeven profit forecast, and revenue beat sales estimates by about 3%.

Raised outlook

Kohl's raised its full-year earnings outlook. For the fourth quarter, the company expects net sales and comparable sales in the range of flat to up 2.0%, an operating margin of 4.0% to 4.4%, and diluted EPS of $0.95 to $1.15, including about $0.10 from tariff refunds.

That guidance covers the holiday season, the most important period of the year for department stores. Retailers face shoppers who are watching their spending closely, along with heavy competition from discounters and online sellers.

A long road back

Wednesday's price leaves Kohl's far above its 52-week low of $11.38 and about 5% higher than a year ago. The company has spent years trying to win back shoppers through inventory changes, proprietary brands and value-focused promotions.

Investors will watch whether the sales gains hold through the holiday quarter. Some of the quarter's profit came from items that won't repeat, including the tax benefit, the real estate gain and tariff refunds.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice.