Shares of Dollar Tree rose nearly 8% on Tuesday after the discount retailer reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by a sharp increase in shopper traffic, and raised its annual profit forecast.

Dollar Tree shares were up $10.90, or 7.84%, at $150 in early trading, giving the company a market value of about $26.1 billion. The stock had jumped as much as 11% in premarket trading. It is up about 32% over the past year.

Earnings beat

The company topped estimates on both profit and sales. Dollar Tree reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.16 for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, 2026, beating the analyst consensus of $0.91. Revenue reached $5.1 billion, up 6.9% from a year earlier and above the $5.04 billion estimate.

Traffic rebounds

Customer visits drove the results. Comparable store net sales increased 4.6%, driven by a 3.8% increase in traffic and a 0.8% rise in average ticket. Customer traffic growth was up from 0.4% in the second quarter.

Shoppers are hunting for bargains. Cost-conscious shoppers are visiting its stores for affordable products, including essentials, ahead of the holiday season. Dollar stores are also gaining as shoppers move to lower-priced brands for groceries and household goods amid a persistent cost-of-living crisis.

Margins under pressure

Profit margins narrowed despite the higher sales. Operating income was $309 million, down 10.1% from the prior year.

Guidance raised

The company raised its outlook for the year. It now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $8.05 to $8.25, up from its prior forecast of $7.70 to $8.05. The guidance includes a benefit of about $0.65 per share from the net impact of tariff refunds.

The refunds stem from tariffs collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Dollar Tree has benefited from them before. Second-quarter earnings included a $1.31 per-share benefit from tariff refunds.

Fourth-quarter outlook mixed

The outlook for the holiday quarter was less impressive. For the fourth quarter, Dollar Tree expects comparable store net sales growth of 3% to 4% and adjusted EPS of $2.46 to $2.66. Fourth-quarter earnings guidance fell short of analyst estimates. The final quarter could also be pressured by freight costs.

Turnaround continues

Chief Executive Mike Creedon has focused on improving store operations since taking over. In August, he said the share of stores categorized as opportunities for improvement had fallen to about one-third of the nearly 9,500-store fleet, from about half a year earlier.

What to watch

The results suggest Dollar Tree is winning customers as household budgets stay tight. Investors will watch whether strong traffic continues through the holidays, and how much of next year's profit depends on one-time tariff refunds that will not recur.