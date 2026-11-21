Shares of Post Holdings rose nearly 7% in early trading Friday after the maker of cereals, egg products and pet food reported fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street's expectations.

The stock was up $5.22, or 6.58%, at $84.50 in early trading.

Earnings beat, revenue falls short

For its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, the St. Louis-based company reported adjusted earnings of $1.84 a share, ahead of analysts' estimate of $1.79.

Revenue fell 13% from a year earlier to $1.95 billion, short of the roughly $2 billion analysts expected. The year-earlier quarter included $138.5 million in sales from businesses Post has since sold.

The company reported net earnings of $81.8 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $378.4 million, down 11% from a year earlier.

Investing.com reported that the company said the quarter was shaped more by cost pressures, including higher freight and diesel costs, than by weaker demand.

Segment results

Post Consumer Brands: Net sales of $989.6 million, down 14.6%. Pet food volumes fell 12.7%, and cereal and granola volumes fell 4.4%. Foodservice: Net sales of $635.2 million, down 11.5%, as the company lapped higher egg prices tied to bird flu a year earlier. Refrigerated Retail: Net sales of $187.4 million. Weetabix: Net sales of $143.1 million.

Full-year results

For fiscal 2026, net sales slipped 0.5% to $8.12 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose 2% to $1.57 billion, and diluted earnings were $6.09 a share, up from $5.46.

2027 outlook

Post expects fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion, below the fiscal 2026 total. It plans capital spending of $360 million to $400 million, including expanding cage-free egg facilities.

Buybacks continue

Post has been aggressively buying back its own shares. It repurchased 10.3 million shares for about $1 billion during fiscal 2026, at an average price of $98.37. That is well above where the stock trades now.

After the quarter ended, the company bought back another 400,000 shares through Nov. 16 at an average of $79.06. It had $396.7 million left under its buyback authorization.

Stock still down for the year

CEO Nicolas Catoggio led the company's conference call with analysts Friday.

Even with Friday's gain, Post shares are about 20% lower than a year ago. Packaged-food companies have struggled with shifting consumer habits, including greater use of weight-loss drugs and demand for healthier foods.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.