SYDNEY — Shares of Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd rose more than 4% on Monday, lifting the pizza delivery company above A$25 and adding to gains it has built up over the past year.

Domino's shares rose A$1.01, or 4.19%, to A$25.13 on the Australian Securities Exchange. They reached a session high of A$25.19 after a low of A$23.82.

About 675,504 shares changed hands. The company's market value stands at about A$2.4 billion.

The gain placed Domino's among the strongest large-cap stocks on a day when the broader Australian market drifted slightly lower.

Positive over 12 months

Domino's is one of the few stocks among Monday's top gainers that is up over the past year. Its shares have risen 15.38% over the last 12 months, according to the trading data.

That marks a change after a long and painful slide. Domino's was once one of the most richly valued stocks on the ASX. But its share price fell heavily over several years as sales growth slowed, particularly in Japan and parts of Europe, and as higher costs squeezed franchisee profits.

The company responded by closing underperforming stores in some markets, focusing on cost savings and reworking its approach to pricing and promotions. Investors have watched closely to see whether those steps can restore growth.

About the company

Domino's Pizza Enterprises is the largest franchisee of the Domino's brand in the world. It holds the master franchise rights in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia.

It runs thousands of stores across those markets, many operated by franchise partners. Its business depends on delivery volumes, average order values and the health of its franchise network.

The company is a separate business from U.S.-based Domino's Pizza Inc., which owns the brand and runs its own network in the United States.

What moved the shares

No specific company announcement had been confirmed as the trigger for Monday's rise at the time of writing.

Consumer stocks such as Domino's tend to react to several factors. These include household spending trends, ingredient and labor costs, and how well the company can pass on higher prices without driving away customers. Food delivery businesses also compete with third-party apps and other quick-service restaurant chains.

Currency movements also matter for Domino's. Because much of its earnings comes from overseas markets, particularly Japan and Europe, changes in the Australian dollar can affect its reported results.

Market backdrop

Monday's session was mixed for Australian shares. Strong moves in individual stocks contrasted with a broadly flat-to-weaker benchmark index, while big falls in Asian markets weighed on regional sentiment.

Domino's gain fits a pattern in which investors have been slowly returning to the stock after its long decline. The 12-month rise of more than 15% suggests a degree of renewed confidence, though the share price remains far below its peak from several years ago.

Analysts and investors are likely to keep focusing on same-store sales growth and store network changes in the company's next update. Those figures will show whether the recent recovery in the share price is backed by improving performance across its markets.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.