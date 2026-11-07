SYDNEY — Australia's supermarket rivalry has moved to the deli counter. Woolworths announced a Mexican-inspired hot roast chicken just one day after Coles released its own, and the new Woolworths version breaks with decades of tradition.

Woolworths has teamed up with burrito chain Mad Mex to create a Chilli and Lime Hot Chicken, which arrives in stores later this month. For the first time, the traditional stuffing inside one of Australia's most popular supermarket meals has been replaced with seasoned Mexican rice.

The launch comes 24 hours after Coles' Old El Paso Hot Roast Chicken hit shelves nationwide, setting up a head-to-head battle over the humble "Bachelor's Handbag," as the supermarket chook is affectionately known.

A 'history-making' twist

The Woolworths chicken departs from the classic recipe. Instead of breadcrumb stuffing, it is filled with a blend of seasoned Mexican rice, tomato, sweet corn and green capsicum.

The bird is marinated in lime and citrus, then finished with a Mexican paprika rub that adds chilli and smoke.

Laura McLeod, Woolworths' deli merchandise manager, said the collaboration was designed to give shoppers something unfamiliar. "This is the first time we've put rice stuffing in our roast chickens," she said.

McLeod said customers had loved the supermarket's hot chooks for decades, but there was always room to try something new that shoppers had not seen before.

Price and availability

The Mad Mex chicken will be available from Nov. 16 at Woolworths and Metro stores, and through the MILKRUN delivery app.

It will cost $13.50 for the first two weeks before rising to $14.50.

Coles fires first

Coles got its version to market first. The supermarket announced in October that its new Old El Paso Hot Roast Chicken would launch nationally from Nov. 4.

The partnership paired two of the chain's strongest sellers. Coles said its Hot Roast Chicken is the second most popular product across its stores nationally, while Old El Paso is the most popular brand in its Mexican range.

The company framed the launch as a way to make weeknight dinners easier. Coles said the collaboration offered customers "a new, easy and affordable way to enjoy a dinner favourite."

Coles is following the same pricing approach as its rival. Its Old El Paso chicken costs $13.50 for two weeks before rising to $14.50, and it is available at all Coles stores and through Uber Eats.

The flavour will be sold for a limited four-month run or while stocks last.

Early reviews

The Coles chicken has already drawn a positive early verdict. Food influencer Russ Stuart rated it seven out of 10, calling it a major improvement on previous special editions such as Butter Chicken and Vegemite. "It was cooked better, and the seasoning worked," he said.

The review was not entirely glowing. Stuart said the leg meat had less flavour and he was not a major fan of the Mexican-inspired stuffing. Still, he suggested it could suit a Mexican night at home, saying it would "cut out a whole step" of meal preparation.

A long line of flavour experiments

Both supermarkets have spent years experimenting with limited-edition chickens to drive foot traffic and social media buzz.

Woolworths has previously released special-edition flavours including Garlic Bread, BBQ Memphis, Tandoori and Zeus Greek Street.

Coles has been equally busy. In July, the chain launched a limited-edition Butter Chicken Hot Roast Chicken nationally. Earlier this year, it introduced a limited-edition Peri Peri version. Past limited editions have also included Vegemite and Honey, Mexican and Southern Style varieties.

Why the chook matters

The hot roast chicken is more than a cheap dinner for the major supermarkets. It is a high-volume item that brings shoppers through the door, where they often pick up sides, drinks and other groceries.

Value is part of the appeal. A recent report noted that three in five Australians are cutting back on takeaway, making supermarket chickens a budget-friendly alternative.

Coles has also adjusted its hot chicken offer in other ways this year. In February, it quietly discontinued its "Hot Chicken Promise" voucher program, which had given customers a free chicken in some circumstances when none were available.

Rivalry heats up

With near-identical pricing and competing Mexican themes, the two chains are now going head-to-head on flavour. Woolworths is betting that its rice-stuffed bird stands out from the Coles version, which keeps a more traditional stuffing.

Shoppers will get to decide which chicken wins when the Woolworths version lands in stores on Nov. 16.