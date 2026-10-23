Premier Investments Shares Jump 4% as Investors Rotate Into Retail Stocks Ahead of Christmas Trading Season

Shares of Premier Investments rose nearly 4% on Friday, as investors moved into Australian retail and consumer stocks during a session in which mining and technology shares came under heavy pressure.

Premier shares gained 53 Australian cents, or 3.96%, to A$13.90, after trading between A$13.51 and A$13.985. About 422,000 shares changed hands, giving the retailer a market value of about A$2.2 billion.

The company did not release any announcement on Friday. The gain came as the consumer discretionary sector rose more than 1%, making it one of the best-performing parts of the Australian market.

A rotation into domestic stocks

Friday's session was marked by a sharp split. Mining, energy and technology stocks fell after a sell-off in U.S. technology shares overnight, while investors moved into banks, retailers and other companies focused on the domestic economy.

"Money is shifting into safer sectors, such as health care, insurers and consumer staples," said Tapas Strickland of Moomoo Australia and New Zealand, describing the broader trend in global markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.15% to 8,780.1. Other retailers also gained, with furniture seller Nick Scali rising about 4.5%.

Peter Alexander strong, Smiggle struggling

Premier owns two main retail brands: sleepwear chain Peter Alexander and children's stationery retailer Smiggle. The company also holds a significant stake in appliance maker Breville Group.

In its fiscal 2026 results, released in September, Premier reported record sales at Peter Alexander, which rose 3.2% to A$565.3 million. The brand's loyalty program, Peter's Dreamers, signed up more than 1.4 million members in its first 10 months.

Smiggle, however, has struggled. Sales fell 12.9% to A$230.2 million, and the store network shrank by about 13% as the company launched a strategic reset aimed at winning back children aged 6 to 12.

Net profit fell 10.3% to A$129.2 million for the year.

Chairman Solomon Lew described trading conditions during fiscal 2026 as "very challenging, in particular during the latter months of 2H26."

Retreat from the UK

Premier has also pulled back from international expansion. Peter Alexander is closing its stores in the United Kingdom, abandoning a planned expansion in that market. The UK stores generated about A$5.9 million in sales but posted an operating loss of about A$8 million, according to FNArena.

Closer to home, Peter Alexander is set to open concessions in Myer department stores starting in August 2027, expanding its reach in Australia.

Analysts divided

Analysts have offered mixed views on the company's outlook.

Jarden has said the start of fiscal 2027 looks encouraging because the company faces easier comparisons with weak results a year earlier, and it expects benefits from the Smiggle turnaround from the second quarter.

Citi, however, has forecast weak sales growth for Smiggle and said it wants to see whether the reset works. UBS has identified execution as the key risk for the Smiggle turnaround.

Morgan Stanley has noted that Premier's cash balance and tough retail conditions could create opportunities for acquisitions.

A tough year for shareholders

Despite Friday's gain, Premier shares are down about 22% over the past year, reflecting weak consumer spending, the struggles at Smiggle and broader pressure on Australian retail stocks.

The company has been buying back its own shares on market, which can help support the share price.

The coming months will be crucial for Premier. Lew has said the company is positioning both brands for Black Friday, Christmas and the back-to-school period, which together account for a large share of annual sales.

Investors will watch for signs that Smiggle's turnaround is gaining traction and that Peter Alexander can continue to grow in a challenging consumer environment. Australian inflation data and the outlook for interest rates will also influence sentiment toward retailers, as higher rates weigh on household spending.