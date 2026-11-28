Kohl's customers reported problems with the department store chain's website and checkout on Friday morning, as Black Friday shoppers rushed to grab doorbusters and stack coupons during one of the retailer's busiest days of the year.

Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions based on user reports, said on X that user reports indicated problems with Kohl's starting at 9:31 a.m. Eastern time, and asked users how they were affected under the hashtag #KohlsDown.

Kohl's had not publicly addressed the reports as of mid-morning Friday, and it was not clear how many shoppers were affected or how long the problems would last.

Reports Spike From Near Zero

Another independent outage tracker also showed a sudden jump in complaints. It said "Yes, Kohl's appears to be down," and listed the status as a major outage. It counted 638 reports in the last hour, compared with about 5 the hour before. On a normal day the tracker typically sees "almost none" at this hour.

The same site recorded 666 reports in the last 24 hours, with the busiest 15-minute window at 318. Its outage window began at 15:16 Central European time, or 9:16 a.m. Eastern, and was still ongoing at the time of its last update.

Checkout was the most common complaint, though the sample was small. Of 7 recent reports that said what was wrong, 43% cited checkout, 29% the website, 14% login and 14% search. The reports came from the US, where the tracker says most Kohl's problem reports originate.

The tracker also noted a limit to its findings. Its own checks from Frankfurt and 12 other global locations all received HTTP 302 responses, so its verdict rests on user reports rather than confirmed site unavailability. An HTTP 302 response usually means a site is redirecting visitors, not that it is completely offline. That suggests some users could reach Kohls.com while others ran into errors further along, such as at checkout.

Outage trackers rely on user-submitted reports and cannot confirm the cause or full extent of a disruption. Spikes can reflect a real technical failure, slow pages under heavy traffic, or problems on individual users' devices or networks.

No Official Explanation

The tracker found no official Kohl's statement, and said Kohl's doesn't publish a public status page that it knows of. It listed the retailer's website, X and Facebook as its official channels.

The reports came about an hour after Downdetector flagged a separate rise in complaints about Amazon on Friday morning. There was no indication the two were connected.

Busy Black Friday For Kohl's

The timing is difficult for the retailer. Kohl's is in the final stretch of its Black Friday Week promotion and relies heavily on a short window of coupons and rewards to drive traffic.

The retailer is advertising Black Friday deals of up to 50% off, plus an extra 20% off with a coupon, in store and online through Nov. 28. The TAKE20 code takes an extra 20% off qualifying purchases online and in stores from November 22 to 28.

Kohl's is also offering its popular rewards currency. During Black Friday Week and Cyber Deals, from November 22 to November 30, Kohl's gives $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. It can only be spent from December 1 to December 9, 2026.

Stores were closed on Thanksgiving Day. Thanksgiving, Easter Sunday and Christmas Day are the only three dates on which Kohl's closes its entire store fleet. Stores reopened at 5 a.m. local time on Friday, and the first 200 shoppers at each store were to receive $5 to $100 in instant Kohl's Cash, while supplies last.

More promotions are coming. Kohl's Cyber Deals run Sunday, Nov. 29, through Monday, Nov. 30, featuring 40% off qualifying purchases with a coupon, deals of up to 50% off, and $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

What Shoppers Can Do

Customers who run into errors can try refreshing the page, switching between the Kohl's app and a web browser, clearing their browser cache, or signing out and back in. Shoppers who hit checkout errors should check their email and order history before trying again, to avoid duplicate orders.

Because the TAKE20 coupon and Black Friday pricing run through Saturday, shoppers who can't complete a purchase Friday morning still have time to try again. Visiting a store in person is another option.

Pressure To Deliver

The holiday season is critical for Kohl's, which reported encouraging results just days ago after a long sales slump. For the quarter ended Oct. 31, net sales rose 1.3% to $3.5 billion, ahead of analysts' expectations of $3.39 billion, and comparable sales rose 1.2%, its first positive revenue growth in more than four years.

Online remains a weak spot. Store comparable sales rose 2%, while digital comparable sales fell 1%. That makes a smooth online experience on Black Friday especially important.

Shares rose 19.48% on Nov. 24, the day the results were released.

Chief Executive Michael Bender described the quarter as progress but cautioned against declaring victory. "This is an encouraging milestone, and we know that the critical work remains ahead of us," he said.

Bender also pointed to pressure on shoppers' budgets. "The core customers that we serve are facing inflationary pressures in their daily expenses," he said, adding that "it's clear that they are migrating to value with their purchases."

Kohl's expects modest growth in the holiday quarter. Its implied fourth-quarter outlook calls for comparable sales flat to up 2%.

Kohl's has also been expanding fulfillment options for the holidays. It is expanding same-day delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats, alongside its existing Instacart partnership, and offering buy-online-pick-up-in-store with most orders ready within two hours through Christmas Eve.

It was not immediately clear when Friday's problems would be resolved. Kohl's has not said whether its systems were affected or what caused the reports.