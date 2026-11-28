NEW YORK — Amazon customers in the United States reported trouble with the retailer's website and mobile app Friday morning, at the height of the Black Friday rush. The complaints sent outage-tracking sites sharply higher as millions of shoppers went looking for holiday deals.

Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions from user reports, said on X shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern time that user reports indicate problems with Amazon since 8:28 AM EST, and asked users how they were affected under the hashtag #AmazonDown.

Amazon had not publicly explained the reports as of Friday morning, and it was not clear how many customers were affected or whether the problems were widespread or intermittent.

Reports Climb Far Above Normal Levels

Another independent outage tracker showed a large jump in complaints. Its count for the last hour showed 1,452 reports, against a usual level of about 62 at this time. The site also tallied 6,928 reports for the US in the last 24 hours, and 8,592 reports from 27 countries worldwide.

According to that tracker, the current outage window peaked at 443 reports per 15 minutes.

Most complaints involved basic access to Amazon's services. Of recent reports worldwide, the website accounted for 37%, the mobile app for 29%, login for 9%, other app problems for 6%, checkout for 5% and search for 4%.

The United States accounted for most of the problems. The same site listed the US as in outage, with smaller numbers of problem reports from the UK (57), Germany (52) and Canada (15).

Outage trackers rely on reports submitted by users. They cannot confirm the cause or scale of a disruption, and a jump in complaints can reflect anything from a broad technical failure to local connection problems or pages loading slowly under heavy traffic.

No Official Word Yet

Amazon has not published a cause. One tracker noted that it was not aware of any public Amazon status page, and that the @AmazonHelp account had no problem-related posts in the last 14 days. It added that its verdict was based on user reports, not on any official Amazon statement.

The reports came as customers were turning to Amazon for some of the year's biggest sales. Retailers across the country are offering steep discounts on electronics, home goods and gifts, and Amazon has been advertising markdowns on thousands of products.

Earlier Problems This Week

Friday's complaints followed a string of smaller reported problems in the days around Thanksgiving. Late Thursday, Neowin reported shoppers running into checkout trouble on both the app and website, writing that the Downdetector chart showed a reported figure of 427 at the spike against a baseline of 15. The tech site suggested the surge in traffic from Black Friday and early Cyber Monday promotions may have strained the platform, though Amazon has not confirmed any link.

Reports of problems with Amazon also surfaced on November 26, 2026. A news report at the time said there was no independently verified confirmation of a widespread Amazon outage or an official explanation identifying the cause.

Separately, user reports tied to Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud computing arm, rose early Friday. A DesignTAXI community post said Downdetector data revealed a surge in reports beginning around 5:50AM Eastern Standard Time. There was no confirmation that AWS problems were connected to the shopping site complaints. AWS powers much of the internet, and disruptions there have in the past spilled over to many other websites and apps.

A Busy, Contentious Shopping Weekend

The disruption reports added to a challenging week for Amazon's holiday sales event.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., criticized the company's Black Friday pricing earlier this week, citing a report from the think tank Groundwork. The report found nearly one in three promoted deals offered shoppers no genuine savings. "1 in 3 Amazon Black Friday 'deals' aren't real deals," Warren wrote.

Amazon rejected the findings. In a statement on its website, the company accused Groundwork of publishing "deeply flawed and false claims" and "cherrypicked" findings. The company said that when it checked the deals the study cited, 98% were priced the same as or lower than their price over the past 30 days.

The company also faces labor protests over the holiday weekend. Verdi, a German union, called strikes at 11 Amazon sites on Black Friday, and the Teamsters plan protests on Cyber Monday in Los Angeles and Chicago. The actions are part of the "Make Amazon Pay" campaign, now in its seventh year, in which workers are demanding union recognition and bargaining rights. An Amazon spokesman denied Verdi's claims about wages and said average starting pay exceeds the German minimum wage.

What Shoppers Can Do

Customers having trouble can try basic steps: refresh the page, close and reopen the app, check their own internet connection, or switch between the app and a web browser. Signing out and back in can sometimes fix login problems.

Shoppers who hit errors at checkout should check their order history or email confirmations before trying to buy again, to avoid placing duplicate orders. Lightning deals and limited-time discounts can sell out quickly, but most Black Friday prices are expected to last through the weekend, with many rolling into Cyber Monday promotions.

History Of Peak-Day Glitches

Big shopping events have caused problems for Amazon before. During Prime Day in 2018, many customers reported the site was down and were shown images of the "dogs of Amazon," the company's error page. At the time, Fortune reported that Amazon said some customers were having difficulty shopping, and it was working to resolve the issue.

In 2016, Amazon's Prime Day got off to a rocky start when shoppers had trouble checking out. Amazon acknowledged the complaints on Twitter at the time, saying "Some customers are reporting difficulty with checkout."

Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, which accounts for a large share of annual sales for many retailers. Even short disruptions on the busiest shopping days can frustrate customers and send them to competing retailers.

It was not immediately clear when Friday's problems began to ease. Amazon has not said whether the issues were resolved.