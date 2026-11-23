COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huntington Bank customers are reporting trouble with the bank's mobile app, online banking and account logins. It is the latest in a string of user-reported disruptions at the regional bank this week.

The newest reports appeared on outage-tracking websites, where many users said they couldn't log in to the app. Neowin said the reports looked similar to problems seen in a recent outage that hit major banks including Chase and Bank of America.

Problem reports spiked. At one point, outage tracker Instatus logged 2,458 reports about Huntington in a single hour, 189 times the normal level. The largest share of complaints involved the mobile app, at 46%, followed by logins at 30% and online banking at 13%.

Another tracker showed the same pattern. Isitdownrightnow.app listed Huntington at the top of its outage list, with 642 reports in the past hour, more than any other service it tracks, including Delta Air Lines and Chase.

What customers are seeing

Customers have described a range of problems. Users have reported trouble with the mobile app, logins, fund transfers, mobile banking, online banking and the website.

Comments on tracking sites give more detail. Recent posts include "App not loading," "Service down" and "Denying transactions, not showing card in app."

The problems first surfaced earlier this week. Downdetector showed a sharp rise in Huntington problem reports on Nov. 20.

No official explanation yet

Huntington hadn't publicly explained the cause at the time of publication. At the height of the reports, Instatus said there was "no official word yet" from the bank.

Outage reports are submitted by users, so they show how many people are having trouble but don't confirm the cause or the scale of a disruption. Problems can stem from the bank's own systems, outside technology providers, internet service issues or individual devices.

How customers can protect themselves

Consumer technology sites have offered basic advice. Customers can refresh the banking website, restart the mobile app and check their internet connection. If the app isn't responding, they can try the official Huntington website.

Customers should be careful with transfers. Experts advise against repeatedly retrying a transfer when its status is unclear. Check account activity first to see whether the payment went through. Customers who need help should contact Huntington through its official channels.

Security experts also warn that outages can draw scammers who pose as bank support. Customers should avoid sharing passwords or one-time codes with anyone who contacts them claiming to fix a banking problem.

Not the first disruption

Huntington has had outages before. In June 2022, the bank said "widespread power outages" had cut access to its mobile app. At the time, it said on social media: "We are aware customers are experiencing issues accessing online banking, mobile banking, and customer service lines. We are working around the clock to resolve the issue. Thank you for your patience."

In 2016, a Huntington spokesperson said an outage affecting online and phone banking started around 10 a.m. and was fixed by 3:30 p.m. The bank blamed that outage on an internal problem.

Outage trackers have logged frequent trouble since. One tracking service counts 18 Huntington outages in the past 90 days.

A major regional lender

Huntington Bancshares Inc. is a regional bank holding company with about $189 billion in assets, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, it operates branches and ATMs across several Midwestern states and has expanded into new markets through acquisitions.

The bank has been growing recently. As it absorbed two banks in Texas, Huntington also improved its ability to move large sums quickly for business clients. Earlier this month, it launched Intelligent Treasury, a treasury management platform for commercial clients.

Leadership is changing too. Huntington promoted consumer banking chief Brant Standridge to president, and Steve Steinour said he would remain CEO for about two more years.

A wave of tech outages

The Huntington reports come during a month of high-profile technology failures. In mid-November, a Microsoft 365 outage disrupted email and workplace tools worldwide, and other recent outages hit airlines and major banks. Many consumers now rely almost entirely on apps for banking, so even short disruptions can affect bill payments, paychecks and everyday purchases.

Huntington customers can check for updates on the bank's official website and social media accounts.