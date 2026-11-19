Customers of SouthState Bank reported problems with the lender's mobile app and online banking on Wednesday morning. Account holders across the Southeast said they were having trouble logging in and checking their accounts.

Outage tracker Downdetector flagged the disruption early in the day. It said in a post on X that "user reports indicate problems with SouthState Bank since 8:29 AM EST."

Reports climbed quickly after that. Another monitoring service, Instatus, logged 83 reports in one hour shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern. It said that was about 83 times the usual volume for the bank.

App and login problems lead complaints

Most complaints centered on the bank's digital channels. According to Instatus, about 46% of reports in that hour cited problems with the app and 39% cited login issues. About 9% mentioned mobile banking more broadly, and the rest described other problems.

The pattern suggests customers were mainly having trouble getting into their accounts through the SouthState Mobile app and the online banking website. There were no widespread reports of problems at branches. Customers did not report trouble with debit card payments in the same numbers, though outage trackers depend on users choosing to submit reports.

Outage-tracking sites gather reports from users, so they cannot confirm how many customers are affected or what caused a problem. A spike in reports usually signals a real disruption, but its size and scope can vary.

SouthState had not publicly explained the cause of the problems as of Wednesday morning. It had not given a timeline for restoring service or said whether customer accounts or transactions were affected.

Who SouthState serves

SouthState is one of the largest regional banks in the Southeast. It describes itself as serving more than one million customers. Its parent company, SouthState Bank Corp., trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker SSB and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

The bank has grown sharply through a series of mergers over the past decade. Its footprint now covers Florida, Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas and Virginia, along with newer markets in Texas, Colorado and Tennessee. It offers consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management services, and serves other banks nationwide through its correspondent banking division.

A disruption to its digital services can affect a large number of customers. More and more people rely on mobile apps for everyday tasks such as checking balances, transferring money, paying bills and depositing checks.

Not the first recent disruption

Wednesday's problems follow smaller bursts of user complaints last month. Instatus recorded several incidents in mid-October. The longest started early on Oct. 16 and lasted about five hours, with reports peaking at around 69 an hour.

The bank has also been updating its digital platforms this year. In May, SouthState rolled out a redesigned version of its online and mobile banking. The new design replaced the old one automatically for all users. The company also promoted a redesigned version of its public website, SouthStateBank.com, set to launch in November.

Some customers had earlier left app store reviews complaining about login trouble after app updates. There was no indication Wednesday that the current problems were linked to either update.

What customers can do

Banks usually advise customers who can't get into their accounts during a suspected outage to avoid repeatedly trying to log in, because too many failed attempts can trigger security lockouts. Customers can also:

Check the bank's official social media accounts and website for service updates.

Use ATMs or visit a branch for urgent cash needs, since branch and ATM services often keep working during digital outages.

Call the bank's customer service line for urgent account matters, though wait times may be longer during widespread disruptions.

Hold off on time-sensitive transfers or bill payments until service is restored, or schedule them through another channel if possible.

Customers should also watch for scams. Fraudsters sometimes take advantage of bank outages by sending fake texts or emails that claim to offer help restoring access. Banks generally do not ask customers to share passwords, PINs or one-time codes by phone, text or email.

Digital outages a growing concern

Outages at banks and financial apps have become more common as the industry leans more heavily on digital services and outside technology providers. Even short disruptions can frustrate customers who need to move money quickly, especially around payday or bill due dates.

In SouthState's online and mobile banking agreement, the bank tells customers that it does not guarantee its online and mobile services will be uninterrupted or error-free. The agreement notes that regular system maintenance can cause service interruptions or errors.

Regulators have increased scrutiny of how banks handle technology problems, with a focus on operational resilience and customer communication during outages.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday how long the problems would last. Reports on outage trackers can drop quickly once a fix is in place, but some customers may keep seeing problems after service has been restored.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.