South Korea's benchmark KOSPI rose nearly 2% on Wednesday and closed back above 5,000, a day after it fell below that level for the first time in about nine months. Nvidia's strong earnings and sales forecast lifted the country's chip stocks.

The KOSPI closed up 98.96 points, or 1.99%, at 5,067.44, ending a three-session losing streak. The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 12.75 points, or 1.96%, to 662.81.

A volatile session

The rebound was not smooth. The KOSPI opened 2.62% higher on enthusiasm over Nvidia, then gave up those gains and fell to an intraday low of 4,943.17 as foreign investors sold. Institutional buying in the afternoon brought it back.

"Nvidia's strong earnings and better-than-expected sales forecast boosted investor sentiment in the Korean stock market," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Lee also pointed to institutional buying, particularly by financial investment firms, as the main support while foreign selling continued.

Investor flows

Institutions bought a net 511.76 billion won ($384 million) of shares. Foreign investors sold a net 333.75 billion won, and retail investors sold a net 637.98 billion won.

Trading volume was 192.71 million shares worth 14.82 trillion won. Gainers outnumbered losers 483 to 382.

Chipmakers lead the charge

Technology heavyweights led the gains because they are closely tied to the AI supply chain.

SK hynix: up 4.19% to 1.14 million won. The company is a major supplier of high-bandwidth memory chips used in Nvidia's AI processors. SK Square: SK hynix's parent company rose 4.42% to 709,000 won. Samsung Electronics: up 2.31% to 194,700 won. Samsung Electro-Mechanics: one of the day's standout performers, up 7.43% to 810,000 won. Local media reported a substrate supply deal tied to Nvidia.

Nvidia's numbers spark relief

Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of about $115.8 billion, more than double a year earlier, and gave a fourth-quarter outlook above expectations. Its shares rose in after-hours trading in New York.

The results eased worries about an AI spending slowdown, which had weighed on Korean chip stocks in recent sessions. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix make up a large share of the KOSPI's market value, so the index is very sensitive to sentiment about AI demand.

The rally came despite a weak lead from Wall Street. In the previous session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.64%, the S&P 500 lost 1.03% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.74%.

Won firms, bond yields rise

The Korean won strengthened by 2.4 won to 1,333 per dollar as of 3:30 p.m. local time.

Local bond prices fell, which pushed yields higher. The three-year Treasury yield rose 1.1 basis points to 3.736%, and the five-year yield rose 1.4 basis points to 3.839%.

Outlook

Getting back above 5,000 is a symbolic win after the index briefly broke the closely watched level on Tuesday. But continued foreign selling suggests overseas investors are still cautious.

Investors are watching U.S. interest rate expectations. Markets are increasingly pricing in a Federal Reserve rate hike in December, which could pressure riskier assets worldwide. The minutes of the Fed's October meeting, due later Wednesday in Washington, could set the tone for Asian markets on Thursday.

For now, Nvidia's results have given Korea's chip-heavy market a timely lift. Traders will want to see whether foreign investors return before calling the rebound durable.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.