Angry customers, unwanted visitors and vandalism is putting staff protection higher on the office checklist for many Australian businesses. As a result, security is becoming one of the leading reasons businesses are seeking flexible and serviced offices, as employers look for greater protection from aggressive customers, unwanted visitors and property damage without taking on the cost and stress of managing security themselves.

Brett McAllen, CEO of @WORKSPACES, Australia's leading brand of premium serviced and coworking office sites said conversations about moving offices increasingly extend beyond rent, location and meeting rooms to a more confronting question: who can get through the front door? McAllen said enquiries had tripled from businesses wanting to move from standalone sites to the security, safety, convenience and affordability of shared workspaces. While business safety concerns are rising nationally, he said Victoria was emerging as the country's biggest hotspot.

"Businesses want a welcoming workplace, but they also want control over who enters it," McAllen said.

"An angry customer arriving unannounced, someone refusing to leave or an unfamiliar person wandering into a working area can quickly become a frightening situation.

"For a small team in a standalone office, dealing with that can fall directly on the business owner or whichever employee happens to be closest to the door."

A front door should not be the only line of defence

McAllen said professionally managed serviced offices can provide layers of security that would be costly and time-consuming for individual businesses to establish.

Depending on the location, these can include controlled building entry, electronic access systems, CCTV, lockable private offices, staffed reception during business hours and established processes for receiving visitors. @WORKSPACES sites include security CCTV and dedicated reception facilities.

"The value is in those measures working together," McAllen said.

"A managed reception provides a point of contact before a visitor reaches your team. Controlled access helps restrict entry, while private offices create another boundary around your working space.

"Businesses want to know there is a process for visitors and someone to contact when something does not look right."

Customer aggression is an office issue too

McAllen said businesses should recognise that difficult public interactions can follow customers and clients into professional workplaces.

"A dispute over an invoice, a delayed service or a decision someone dislikes can arrive at reception," he said.

"The concern for employers is what happens next. Can that person walk straight up to an employee's desk? Who helps if they become threatening? How do you keep the rest of the team away from the situation?"

Australian workplace safety authorities recognise abuse, threats and assaults involving customers, clients and other visitors as forms of workplace violence and aggression.

"Staff should feel supported when they come to work," McAllen said.

"Having managed premises, clear visitor arrangements and a way to escalate concerns can make a meaningful difference."

The security bill businesses do not want

McAllen said protecting a conventional office involves ongoing work well beyond installing a camera.

"There are access systems to administer, keys or passes to manage, equipment to maintain and arrangements to review when staff leave or circumstances change," he said.

"Then there are concerns about attempted break-ins, vandalism and what happens when the office is empty.

"Business owners do not want another list of suppliers, maintenance appointments and unexpected bills. They want those everyday building arrangements professionally managed."

He said serviced offices spread the cost of shared infrastructure and management across multiple occupiers, with the precise inclusions varying by centre and agreement.

"That can give smaller businesses access to a level of infrastructure and support that would be difficult to justify funding alone."

Peace of mind becomes part of the office package

McAllen said security is increasingly part of how businesses judge the overall value of a workplace.

"Employers are asking how visitors enter, what happens after hours and who they call if there is a problem," he said.

"A serviced office does not remove every risk and each business still needs arrangements suited to its team and clients, but it takes much of the day-to-day management of the premises off their shoulders.

"Businesses want to focus on their work with confidence that someone is managing the workplace around them. That peace of mind is becoming a powerful reason to move."

McAllen added that in cities experiencing rising crime, serviced and coworking offices offer businesses an added layer of security alongside the flexibility, cost savings and professional facilities they need to thrive.

About @WORKSPACES

@WORKSPACES is a premium, Australian-owned flexible workspace provider delivering enterprise-grade, on-demand office solutions across Australia. With locations in Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, the company offers serviced offices, coworking environments, virtual office solutions and meeting facilities designed to support modern businesses.

Led by CEO Brett McAllen, @WORKSPACES is focused on delivering high-quality, flexible and scalable workspace solutions that enable organisations to operate efficiently and competitively in a rapidly evolving business landscape. For more information, visit: www.atworkspaces.com.au