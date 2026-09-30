SYDNEY — The Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to raise interest rates for the fourth time this year will ripple through household budgets across the country, adding hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage bills, squeezing borrowing power for would-be buyers and offering potential gains for savers.

The central bank on Tuesday lifted its cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.60%, the highest level in about 15 years. The unanimous decision brings the total increase in 2026 to a full percentage point, following rate rises in February, March and May.

The RBA said inflation remained too high, pointing to higher global energy prices tied to the widening conflict in the Middle East, demand linked to artificial intelligence and domestic capacity pressures. The board said "a further tightening in financial conditions is warranted to support a return of inflation to target," and signaled it could raise rates again if needed.

While mortgage holders feel the most direct impact, the decision affects renters, savers and prospective buyers in different ways.

Mortgage holders

Borrowers with variable-rate home loans will feel the effects most quickly, as banks typically pass rate increases on in full within weeks.

According to analysis by financial comparison site Canstar, the latest increase will add about $107 to monthly repayments on a $700,000 loan at the average variable rate, bringing the cumulative increase since the start of the year to $424 a month.

For a $750,000 mortgage, the latest hike adds about $114 a month, for a total increase of $454 a month this year. On a $1 million loan, repayments will rise by about $152 a month, with the total increase in 2026 reaching $606 a month, or more than $7,200 a year.

Canstar said the average owner-occupier variable rate will rise to about 6.49% if lenders pass on the increase in full.

The average home loan in Australia sits at about $731,000, ranging from about $516,000 in Tasmania to $842,000 in New South Wales, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics and Canstar data. First home buyers hold an average loan of about $610,000.

The last time the cash rate was this high, in 2011, Australians owed far less on their homes. Home loan debt has more than doubled since then, from $1.05 trillion to $2.51 trillion, as house prices have soared, according to Canstar analysis. That means each rate increase now has a greater impact on household budgets.

Borrowers on fixed-rate loans will not see any immediate change, since their rates are locked in. But when their fixed terms expire and roll onto variable rates, they will face the full impact of this year's increases at once.

Would-be buyers

Australians hoping to buy a home face a further reduction in how much they can borrow, as banks test whether borrowers can afford repayments at higher rates.

Canstar estimates that the latest increase will cut the maximum borrowing capacity of a single person earning the average full-time wage of $108,650 by about $11,200. For a couple both earning average wages, the reduction doubles to $22,400.

Since the start of the year, a couple's borrowing power has fallen by about $94,700, according to Canstar, while a single buyer on an average wage can borrow more than $47,000 less.

Canstar data insights director Sally Tindall said another rate increase would mean another cut to the maximum amount buyers can borrow, putting further pressure on first-home buyers already struggling with high prices.

Renters

For renters, the effect of higher interest rates is less direct.

Landlords with investment property loans face higher repayments, and some may try to pass those costs on through higher rents. However, analysts say rents are largely determined by local supply and demand for housing rather than landlords' mortgage costs alone.

Higher interest rates can also slow the construction of new homes by making projects more expensive to finance, which could keep rental supply tight over the longer term.

Renters also face the broader cost-of-living pressures that the RBA is trying to tame, including higher fuel, electricity and grocery prices.

Savers

Rising rates can benefit savers, but only if banks pass the increases on to deposit accounts.

Canstar analysis from early September found that banks have been fairly selective in passing this year's rate increases on to savers. Many high-interest savings accounts also require customers to meet monthly conditions, such as growing their balance or making no withdrawals, to earn bonus rates.

A Canstar survey of more than 3,000 Australians in 2025 found that only about three in five actually met the criteria to earn their bonus rate each month.

Term deposit rates are likely to rise, but savers who lock in their money now could miss out on higher rates if the RBA raises the cash rate again.

Bullock weighs risks

Speaking after the decision, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said the board had considered several downside risks, including the housing market, before deciding to raise rates. She said the board had identified upside risks to inflation from a prolonged Middle East conflict, the AI boom and stronger-than-expected capacity pressures in the economy.

Asked about the sharp rise in global bond yields, Bullock said the moves appeared orderly.

"Bond yields are rising quite quickly, but there doesn't seem to be anything disorderly about it," she said.

The RBA noted signs that the economy was slowing, including easing consumer spending, falling housing prices in most capital cities and a noticeable decline in new housing loans.

More increases possible

Economists were split on whether the RBA will raise rates again this year. ANZ and UBS expect another increase at the central bank's November meeting, while Commonwealth Bank and NAB expect the RBA to hold, according to The Guardian.

Markets will closely watch monthly inflation data due Wednesday for signs of whether price pressures are easing.

The minutes from Tuesday's meeting will be released on Oct. 13, and the RBA's next policy decision is scheduled for Nov. 3, alongside updated economic forecasts.

Financial counselors have urged borrowers struggling with higher repayments to contact their lenders early, review their budgets and consider refinancing to a lower rate if they are eligible.